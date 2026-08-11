New Research: Digital Creators Are Embracing Premium Video, Boosting Sales Funnel Outcomes for Advertisers

—Viewers Are More Likely to Consider, Purchase and Advocate for Advertised Brands and Products When the Show Features a Creator They Follow—

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) today released new research findings in Expanding the Creator-Verse: Why Digital Creators Are Embracing Premium Video Platforms. The report—which explores how consumers view digital creators today, what strengthens their credibility and the combined power of creator partnerships and Premium Video Platforms—draws from the results of a consumer survey the VAB conducted in partnership with Hub Entertainment Research. A total of 1,600 respondents between the ages of 16 and 74 were surveyed online in June 2026.

Download the full report here: https://thevab.com/insight/expanding-the-creator-verse-why-digital-creators-are-embracing-premium-video-platforms

The custom research sought to understand how the combined power of digital creators and Premium Video Platforms can impact brand outcomes across the funnel. Among the findings:

55% of people 16+ actively follow at least one digital creator, crossing generations as personalities become more mainstream —with 84% of those ages 16-24, 83% of 25-34, 54% of 35-54 and 23% of 55-74 following digital creators.

—with 84% of those ages 16-24, 83% of 25-34, 54% of 35-54 and 23% of 55-74 following digital creators. Featuring digital creators in TV or streaming programs can meaningfully increase attention to the advertisers within the content , as 50% of viewers who follow online content creators say they are more likely to pay attention to the brand advertised or integrated into a show that features a creator they follow.

, as 50% of viewers who follow online content creators say they are more likely to pay attention to the brand advertised or integrated into a show that features a creator they follow. Viewers' heightened attention to creators leads to greater consideration , as 48% say they are more likely to consider a brand featured in a show with a creator they follow.

as 48% say they are more likely to consider a brand featured in a show with a creator they follow. Consideration gives way to intent , as 52% say they are more likely to search for a brand featured in a show with a creator they follow.

as 52% say they are more likely to search for a brand featured in a show with a creator they follow. Ultimately, that intent translates into a stronger likelihood of purchase , as 43% say they are more likely to buy a brand advertised or integrated into a show featuring a creator they follow.

as 43% say they are more likely to buy a brand advertised or integrated into a show featuring a creator they follow. When creator partnerships on TV or streaming resonate, consumers become advocates , as 41% say they are more likely to tell a friend about a brand advertised or integrated into a show featuring a creator they follow.

"Digital creator engagement spans generations and audiences are desiring more creator-type content on Premium Video Platforms, making creators a scaled media opportunity, not just a social media tactic," said Leah Pujalte, VP, Audience & Behavioral Insights, VAB. "Rising expectations around scale, quality, reliability, brand safety and performance are making deeper creator relationships more valuable. Premium video offers all the attributes that both marketers and creators increasingly seek, helping to elevate creator credibility and brand outcomes."

"The convergence of creators and Premium Video Platforms offers an opportunity to pair trusted creator voices with media environments built for scale, engagement and outcomes," added Pujalte.

Read the full report—which includes in-depth data, charts and age-by-age analysis—here.

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include premium multiscreen TV providers and distributors, alongside a broader community of influential media companies—plays a dual role in the video advertising industry. VAB is fiercely advocating for the changes that bring about a more innovative and transparent marketplace. VAB also provides the insights and thought leadership that enable marketers to develop business-driving marketing strategies. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com.

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SOURCE VAB