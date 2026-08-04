New Research from Detect Auto: Nine in Ten Auto Shops Plan to Grow This Year--Only One in Ten Will

The inaugural State of Inspection Intelligence report combines 50,000 real vehicle inspections with the industry's most cited research to show why growth is decided in a five-minute moment.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Detect Auto today released The State of Inspection Intelligence, Volume 1, 2026, an annual benchmark report on the discipline separating the auto shops that are actually growing from the much larger group that only intends to.

State of Inspection Intelligence Report

The report combines proprietary data from 50,000 completed vehicle inspections on the Detect Auto platform with published research from the Auto Care Association, Cox Automotive, J.D. Power, and other primary industry sources. Its central finding: nine in ten shop owners plan to grow this year, but only one in ten will. The moment that decides which group a shop lands in: the inspection itself, not the front desk and not the marketing budget.

That gap sits on top of a trust problem. Two in three U.S. drivers say they do not trust their local repair shop, and one 2026 study puts it at 78 percent. Shops that fail to produce clear, credible evidence at the inspection step struggle to convert findings into approved work, repeat visits, or referrals.

The report's signature data point comes from Detect Auto's own platform: across 50,000 completed inspections, the median inspection ran 21 minutes, 30 percent faster than the industry's 30-minute best-practice baseline. For a shop running 12 inspections a day, that pace returns roughly 27 hours of technician time to the bay every week, time the report argues should go toward more thorough documentation.

Three independent sources, AutoVitals, Tekmetric, and Detect Auto's own platform data, converge on a 27 to 28 percent lift in average repair order tied to strong digital inspection practice. Photo count is the strongest single driver: inspections with 20 or more photos generate repair orders roughly 30 percent higher than inspections with five or fewer.

"Those results reflect a simple truth: a strong inspection is the foundation of customer trust and sound repair recommendations," said Josh Oberlander, Co-Founder of Detect Auto. "We built Detect Auto to make that process faster and more consistent, helping shops turn accurate findings into approved work."

Detect Auto calls this discipline Inspection Intelligence: an AI-native layer that runs on top of a shop's existing management system to turn every inspection into accurate findings, defensible recommendations, and evidence customers can trust.

The full report, including complete sourcing and a five-question self-assessment scorecard, is available now at detectauto.com/inspection-intelligence-2026.

About Detect Auto: Detect Auto streamlines the service process for auto repair shops with automations that save time, boost maintenance sales, and improve productivity, without disrupting existing workflows. Its Inspection Assistant turns technician photos, notes, and inspection ratings into clean, customer-ready findings. Detect Auto is based in Austin, Texas. Learn more at detectauto.com.

Media Contact

Josh Oberlander

Co-Founder, Detect Auto

[email protected]

317-777-1467

SOURCE Detect Auto