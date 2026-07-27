New Research Reveals the $9M Hidden Cost of the Hybrid Workplace

Robin introduces new benchmark that quantifies the hidden coordination tax of the modern, hybrid workplace

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin, the leading workplace operations platform, today released new research revealing that workplace friction — issues such as finding places to sit and meet, coordinating in-person time with team mates, and even managing scheduling conflicts — costs the average mid-sized company $9 million annually. The report, Your $9 Million Workplace Problem, also introduces the Workplace Friction Index, a new benchmark for measuring the coordination challenges employees and workplace teams face in the hybrid office.

To better understand the hidden coordination challenges facing modern workplaces, The Collab Collective surveyed more than 500 employees and workplace operations professionals across the United States and Canada. The findings show that the problem is expensive, growing, and obscured by a significant gap between how workplace teams and employees experience the office.

The Modern Hybrid Workplace has a Large, but Hidden, Coordination Tax

The annual coordination tax is based on two variables: employees' estimates of time spent on workplace coordination and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics compensation benchmarks. Annual losses can reach $14,000 per knowledge worker.

The time cost is also significant. Employees lose up to 10.5% of their workweek to workplace friction.

Nearly half (47%) of employees say workplace friction is a significant drag on their day-to-day productivity.

Workplace Friction Is Worsening As Companies Manage Hybrid Policies

60% of workplace operations professionals report that workplace friction increased over the past year.

Only 12% of workplace operations professionals report seeing any reduction in friction.

The People Feeling the Problem Aren't the Ones Seeing It Clearly

Workplace operations professionals rated workplace friction 12.7 points higher, on average, than employees, a statistically significant gap.

"Workplace operations teams see friction as a systemic problem because they're the ones fielding the escalations," said Craig Durr, Chief Analyst and Founder of The Collab Collective. "Employees just experience it as one more frustrating moment in their day, and that mismatch is exactly why point solutions haven't solved this. You can't fix a systemic problem with tools built for individual moments."

In the most disconnected offices, 63% of employees say friction is a noticeable drag on their productivity. In the most integrated offices, only 14% say the same, meaning employees in disconnected offices are more than four times as likely to report a productivity drag.

"Anyone who works in an office knows that hybrid work has some unique challenges, but now it's clear that workplace friction isn't just a minor annoyance, but a significant, quantifiable drain on business performance," said Micah Remley, CEO of Robin. "When employees spend so much of their workweek struggling through chaotic attempts to find a place to sit or hold a meeting, the costs compound quickly. Our research shows that most organizations are already investing to solve this problem. The issue is that they're doing it with disconnected systems that don't share data, so a lot of that investment is spent managing friction rather than eliminating it."

The Workplace Friction Index research, conducted by The Collab Collective in partnership with Robin, surveyed 514 employees and workplace operations professionals across the United States and Canada in April 2026. Respondents represented a cross-section of company sizes and industries. The full report is available at robinpowered.com/reports/workplace-friction-report-2026.

About Robin

Modern offices are powered by Robin. Our One Workplace Platform makes productive, friction-free workplaces a reality by providing a single platform to manage office operations. With actionable office analytics and planning tools, we help our customers optimize space investments while keeping employee experience at the forefront of their mission. Robin enables workplace ops to double the effectiveness of the office in half the time.

SOURCE Robin