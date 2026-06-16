New Research Reveals What the Next Generation of Financial Planners Wants from Employers

The survey, conducted by FP Transitions and the FinServ Foundation, found mentorship, meaningful work and clear career paths are essential, while students view AI as both an opportunity and a potential threat to entry-level development

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation of financial planners is entering the profession with a strong sense of purpose, clear expectations of employers and a largely pragmatic view of artificial intelligence, according to new research from FP Transitions and the FinServ Foundation.

The 2026 FinServ Foundation Student Survey gathered responses from 100 emerging professionals studying financial planning and related disciplines. Conducted for the second consecutive year, the research examines what students value in an employer, how they think about compensation and career advancement, and how AI is influencing their perceptions of the financial planning profession.

The findings offer an important message for wealth management firms competing for talent: Students are not simply seeking a first job. They are looking to their future. Next-generation professionals are evaluating whether a firm will invest in their development and provide a clear path toward becoming an advisor, leader, or owner.

"The future of the financial services profession depends on our ability to understand what the next generation values, how they learn, and what they need to succeed. It is through this type of research, collaboration, and a shared commitment across the industry, we can build stronger development pathways that not only attract new talent but empower them to thrive throughout their careers," said Jamie P. Hopkins, President, of the FinServ Foundation.

For firms focused on long-term growth and succession, creating pathways and nurturing new talent may be one of the most important investments they can make.

"When we talk about succession and enterprise value, we're talking about the people that make up a firm. Without a strong pipeline of talent, even the best-laid growth and succession plans can fall short," said Elise Rogers, Head of Marketing, FP Transitions. "This research helps firms understand what the next generation is looking for and how to create opportunities that attract, develop, and retain future leaders."

Purpose and professional development lead students' priorities

Students' interest in financial planning is overwhelmingly linked to human connection and the impact of the profession on people's lives. Ninety-six percent of respondents said helping people reach their life goals is a reason they are interested in a financial planning career, up from 72% in the prior year's survey.

When evaluating potential employers, mentorship opportunities and professional growth emerged as the highest-rated consideration, with 93% of respondents describing it as either "very important" or "essential."

Other leading priorities included a mission/purpose-driven culture, cited by 84%, competitive compensation and benefits, cited by 83%, a transparent career path, cited by 81%, and demonstrated firm inclusivity, cited by 71%.

The survey also found that students have significant leadership ambitions. Nearly 39% see themselves becoming a partner or owner of a small or midsized firm within the next five to 10 years, while approximately 17% expect to start their own firm.

"These students are not lacking ambition or commitment to the profession," said [FinServ Foundation spokesperson name and title]. "They want to work, learn and contribute but they also want employers to show them how an entry-level opportunity can become a meaningful, long-term career."

Respondents encouraged firms to provide more meaningful early access to the advisor experience through internships, shadowing opportunities and real-world casework and exposure to experienced advisors. They also expressed frustration with employers putting too much focus on seeking experienced candidates and overlooking the potential of young professionals for roles that could provide a starting point for people entering the profession.

Students favor stability and transparency in compensation

The survey also explored what "competitive compensation" means to today's emerging professionals.

Base salary was the most frequently selected compensation component at over 80% with only 14% identifying equity compensation as a leading priority, suggesting students are initially placing greater value on predictable compensation and foundational benefits at the start of their careers rather than on longer-term upside incentives. Compensation is a top priority, but it is considered alongside career advancement, work-life balance, location and other elements of the employment experience.

For wealth management and financial planning firms, this creates an opportunity to be more explicit about starting compensation, performance expectations and the path through which the next generation can assume greater responsibility and participate in the firm's future growth.

AI makes the profession more attractive, but raises talent-pipeline concerns

Students generally view AI as a tool that can make financial planning more efficient and allow advisors to spend more time on client relationships.

However, optimism does not mean an absence of concern. They are cognizant of the downsides of overreliance and the potential to degrade client experience. Every respondent identified at least one potential risk associated with the long-term use of AI in wealth management.

Students were particularly concerned that firms could automate the foundational work traditionally performed by junior employees, eliminating the roles through which new professionals gain experience, build judgment and develop critical client-facing skills.

"The concern isn't that AI will replace advisors. It's that firms could unintentionally remove the developmental experiences that help young professionals become advisors in the first place," said Rogers. "The industry still needs pathways for people to learn, make mistakes, build judgment, and develop client relationships."

Approximately 73% of respondents said it is at least moderately important for prospective employers to prioritize AI adoption over the next three years as well as provide training in AI tools and technology.

The findings point to a growing expectation that firms will be able to explain both how their technology strategy is connected to their people-development strategy. Firms that demonstrate how AI supports advisors, rather than simply replacing junior-level work, may be better positioned to attract emerging talent.

Building the Talent Pipeline that Supports Succession and Growth

Based on the student research which compliments many of the findings they see in their consulting work, FP Transitions encourages wealth management firms to:

Establish formal mentoring and professional-development programs

Clearly define progression from entry-level roles to planner, advisor, leadership and ownership opportunities

Offer meaningful internships and early-career positions that emphasize learning potential

Provide transparency around compensation and performance expectations

Train employees to use AI responsibly and effectively

Preserve opportunities for early-career professionals to develop technical knowledge, judgment and client relationship skills

Build stronger relationships with universities, faculty members and financial planning programs

The complete 2026 FinServ Foundation Student Survey, including additional findings and year-over-year comparisons, is available at www.FPTransitions.com/edge2026

The Survey was also proudly supported by Focal AI, Financial Independence Group and Merit Financial Advisors.

About FP Transitions

FP Transitions is the leading business growth and transition partner for independent financial advisory firms. For more than 25 years, the firm has helped advisors build, manage, protect, and realize enterprise value through succession planning, business valuations, mergers and acquisitions, continuity planning, equity management, and strategic consulting. Powered by insights from more than 18,000 valuations and one of the industry's most comprehensive transaction databases, FP Transitions equips advisors with the intelligence, strategies, and solutions needed to grow stronger businesses, navigate ownership transitions, and achieve successful outcomes at every stage of the business lifecycle. Committed to the long-term sustainability of the profession, FP Transitions also champions initiatives that empower the next generation of advisors and support the continued evolution of independent wealth management. Learn more at www.FPTransitions.com.

About the FinServ Foundation

FinServ Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the financial services profession by serving as a front door to the profession by offering coaching, mentorship, and community to nextgen leaders. FinServ Foundation works with over 50 Universities and Colleges, delivering over 800 fellowships since inception designed to help attract, retain, and develop the next generation of talent while advancing the long-term sustainability and impact of the financial services industry. To learn more, visit www.finservfoundation.org

SOURCE FP Transitions