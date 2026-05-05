New Resources Consulting Celebrates 2026 Achievements and Continued Growth

MILWAUKEE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Resources Consulting ("NRC") is celebrating a year of continued growth, industry recognition, and expanding capabilities. A premier provider of technology consulting, managed services, and strategic staffing solutions, NRC remains the largest locally owned IT consulting firm in Wisconsin.

NRC partners with organizations across healthcare, financial services, insurance, higher education, and other sectors to deliver cloud and infrastructure, data and analytics, AI and automation, ERP and EMR optimization, project delivery, and specialized IT staffing. For organizations facing regulatory pressure, digital transformation demands, and ongoing talent shortages, NRC offers flexible engagement models ranging from strategic advisory and project-based consulting to managed services and staff augmentation, helping clients move critical initiatives forward while balancing cost, speed, and governance.

Over the past year, NRC has been recognized as a Best and Brightest Place to Work in the Nation, a Top Workplaces locally and nationally, a Future 50 growth company, and the largest management consulting firm in the Milwaukee area. These and other honors underscore NRC's ability to attract and retain high-caliber talent while sustaining strong, long-term client relationships.

NRC's recent momentum also reflects a continued investment in technical depth and delivery capability. As a Microsoft partner with deep cloud, AI, and data expertise, NRC helps clients strengthen data foundations, modernize core systems, and realize tangible business value from new technologies.

"Our growth reflects the trust our clients place in us and the strength of our team," said NRC President & CEO Mark Grosskopf. "By investing in our people and our capabilities, we are able to tackle complex technology challenges as a true partner to the organizations we serve."

NRC also invests in the communities where its employees and clients live and work, supporting youth, education, veterans, and family-focused nonprofits, including Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin and other organizations across the region.

Organizations seeking a consulting partner that combines technical depth, flexible delivery models, and a people-first approach can learn more at https://newresources.com.

ABOUT NEW RESOURCES CONSULTING

New Resources Consulting helps organizations improve performance through tailored technology solutions and strategic talent. By combining deep consulting expertise with a relationship-driven approach, NRC helps clients modernize operations, reduce risk, and create long-term value.

FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES:

Jessica Harris, Director of Marketing

New Resources Consulting

[email protected]

(414) 203-2461

SOURCE New Resources Consulting