New Science-Based Book Promotes Lawyer Well-Being and Healthy Work Environments

Author, a Psychologist and Formerly Practicing Lawyer, Addresses Pressing Issues

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Traci Cipriano today announced the publication of her book, The Thriving Lawyer (Routledge), addressing challenges of the legal profession and offering strategies to promote well-being and healthy work environments.

Cipriano, an Assistant Clinical Professor, Yale Department of Psychiatry, utilizes the unique perspective afforded by her doctoral education, training, and experiences in psychology and law.

"This book is intended to benefit individual lawyers, their organizations, and professionals who support them, by educating, motivating, and promoting self-care and healthy work environments," Cipriano writes. Recognizing the law is a challenging profession, she believes changes can be made with an eye toward sustainability. "We are not going to eliminate stress in the legal profession, nor do we want to, but we can do more to foster mental and physical health and healthy work environments."

Endorsements

"Dr. Cipriano incorporates in an informative, compelling narrative, pathways for translating the concept of wellbeing into pragmatic actions. Lawyers, law students and law schools and those who give counsel and treatment to the legal community will find this book a valued and lasting resource." --Madelon Baranoski, Professor & Director, Forensic Psychology, Yale School of Medicine

"Through accurate insights and analysis that demonstrate an intimate understanding of the challenges so many committed attorneys face, The Thriving Lawyer offers a helpful roadmap for critical individual and institutional change needed to improve lawyer well-being. This book is a must read for both attorneys and HR professionals across all legal organizations." – Claire Coleman, State of Connecticut Consumer Counsel; former BigLaw associate

About the Author

Dr. Cipriano has creatively addressed the pressures of legal practice since 2005. She was named a 2022 Connecticut Legal Awards "Game Changer" Honoree. In 2015, she received the Connecticut Psychological Association Distinguished Contribution to the Practice of Psychology Award.

She has held positions in the American Psychological Association, Connecticut Psychological Association, and Connecticut Bar Association. As Co-Chair of the CBA Lawyer Well-Being Committee (2020-2021), she spearheaded drafting and implementation of the CBA Well-Being Pledge.

For more information:

www.traciciprianojdphd.com

www.thethrivinglawyerbook.com

Publication Information The Thriving Lawyer: A Multidimensional Model of Well-Being for a Sustainable Legal Profession Routledge

Paperback $42.95; ISBN 9781032258959

Hardback $170 ISBN 9781032258942

222 pages

Publication: July 25, 2023

PR Contact:

Andrew Blum, AJB Communications 917-783-1680, [email protected]

SOURCE Traci Cipriano