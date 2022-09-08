New Series "Good News with Graison" to Launch on Fireside App

Featuring Louis Van Amstel of 'Dancing With The Stars' Fame

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Personality and Lifestyle Influencer Graison Foster is launching her new, interactive talk show "Good News with Graison" on Fireside, the worlds first participatory entertainment platform. Louis Van Amstel of 'Dancing With The Stars' fame will kick off the shows debut on September 12th at 6 pm PST.

Founded by Falon Fatemi & Mark Cuban, Graison joins Firesides roster of all-star entertainers that includes Jay Leno, Craig Kilborn, TikTok megastar Adam Waheed, as well as former HGTV Stars Clive Pearse and Lisa LaPorte, who launched the first live, interactive home design show in April.

As a trailblazer for women 40+ plus, Graison believes that reinvention is a must to create the life you truly want. The half hour series will feature experts and thought leaders from the entertainment, lifestyle, beauty, fitness, mental health, and personal finance sectors sharing practical knowledge, experience, and encouragement for women in the prime of their life. Viewers will also have the opportunity to be a part of the show, asking questions and reacting in real time as they connect with Graison and her guests.

"I have learned from interviewing many high achievers that staying in the same place is impossible in business or life. Success means reinventing yourself, and I want women to learn to embrace change, not be scared of it," says Graison. "My mission is to inspire viewers to break the bonds of complacency, stop the negative self-talk, delete the toxic influences, create their vision and then bring in the experts who can give them the advice, tools and encouragement to embrace that change."

With over a decade as an Anchor, Producer and Spokesperson, Graison brings her honest, no-nonsense approach to the show, keeping it real and creating a sense of connection that resonates with her audiences.

Graison is featured in the recent edition of 'Pursuit: 365,' a book that profiles 365 inspiring Canadians pursuing their passions and dreams and the lesson they learned along the way.

Fireside is the first interactive entertainment streaming platform where the world's greatest creators and brands invite you to be part of the show. Fireside allows creators to produce and distribute live content across multiple platforms, connecting to a worldwide audience in real-time with the click of a button. You can download the Fireside app now to catch Graison's new series.

