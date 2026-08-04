New Series Reveals the Hidden Infrastructure of Modern Life

From the New York Subway to the OR: a new mini-documentary series by Nicely Done Productions reveals the hidden infrastructure of modern life, hosted on National Geographic's digital platform.

Threads of Connectivity follows 5 companies building the systems that keep modern life moving.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Below Manhattan, a 5G signal holds out seamlessly for commuters. Elsewhere, EV chargers answer to a system most homeowners have never heard of. A hospital in a heatwave stakes patient safety on an intelligent cooling system. A man wakes from robotic-assisted surgery to find his pain eased. Agentic AI makes the disruption of a delayed flight feel under control.

"Threads of Connectivity: A new mini-documentary series by Nicely Done Productions reveals the hidden infrastructures of modern life." "Watch Trailer" Speed Speed

These are the subjects of Threads of Connectivity: a new, branded documentary series available on NatGeo.com. Ten episodes, each following a global company rebuilding a system the world relies on. The first five release over the next week, the rest in October.

Boldyn Networks is bringing 5G to one of the hardest environments on earth, the New York City Subway – threading a single shared network through 418 track miles of century-old tunnels. "There's probably no greater example of a challenging project than deploying a wireless network in the underground New York Subway system," says Christos Karmis, Global CEO of Boldyn Networks.

Medtronic is advancing the future of spine surgery, one of medicine's most complex specialties, through its AiBLE™ smart ecosystem which combines decades of clinical expertise with AI-enabled planning, robotics, and real-world data to help surgeons make more informed decisions across the surgical workflow.

Genesys is tackling one of customer service's oldest frustrations: the need to wait, repeat, and explain problems again. The Genesys Cloud™ platform utilizes agentic AI to perceive, reason, and act instead of just answering. As Tony Bates, chairman and CEO of Genesys, puts it: "Imagine AI that reaches out to you first: I saw you had an issue, and I've already fixed it before you even knew."

Carrier didn't just invent air conditioning, it invented the ability to survive extreme heat. With cooling now pulling close to 40 percent of the US grid's usable power on the hottest days, Carrier is turning homes into intelligent systems that share electricity instead of straining it.

OATI is the unknown software giant behind North America's power grid, built over three decades into the critical digital infrastructure that manages 95 percent of the continent's transmission system. OATI's unseen tech allows a haggard grid to stay afloat as renewables, EVs, and data centers pour onto it, while AI Genie™ brings generative AI, and a new paradigm, to control rooms for the first time.

What connects these stories is simple. "We take our systems for granted until they fail," says Jay Slater, CEO of Nicely Done Productions. "Threads of Connectivity is about the people who make sure they never do."

Episodes go live on NatGeo.com. Content and interviews available on request.

SOURCE Nicely Done