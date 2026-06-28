NEW SHUTTLE CONNECTS VISITORS TO NORTH SHORE BUSINESSES STILL FEELING THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF MARCH STORMS

North Shore Huaka'i offers daily service from Waikīkī and Ko Olina to the North Shore of O'ahu with cultural narration and a community passport

HONOLULU, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Shore of O'ahu has always been one of the most iconic stretches of coastline in the world. Now, for $5 roundtrip, you can ride there with purpose.

North Shore Huaka‘i offers daily service from Waikīkī and Ko Olina to the North Shore of O‘ahu with cultural narration and a community passport Speed Speed The North Shore Huakaʻi shuttle connects visitors with North Shore businesses still feeling the impact of March storms. The North Shore Huakaʻi is a community-driven initiative developed by the Hawaiian Council in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) and E Noa Tours.

Launching 29 June, North Shore Huaka'i offers daily service from Waikīkī and Ko Olina to Waialua and Haleʻiwa, connecting visitors and kamaʻāina (residents) directly with the local businesses, culture, and community of Oʻahuʼs North Shore. A community-driven initiative developed by the Hawaiian Council in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB), E Noa Tours, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA), the 90-day pilot launches in direct response to the economic impact the March 2026 kona low storms had on North Shore communities.

Riders receive a full experience, approximately six hours, with a one-hour stop to explore the historic Waialua Sugar Mill district and up to 2.5 hours to explore Haleʻiwa. Onboard, respected cultural practitioners share the stories, history, and cultural significance of the communities along the route, providing participants with a deeper understanding of the places they will visit. Each rider receives a North Shore Passport highlighting participating restaurants, retailers, galleries, and coffee shops. Participants are asked to support a North Shore business during their visit and to present proof of purchase before boarding the return shuttle.

The Waikīkī route accommodates up to 40 passengers, with pickups beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Prince Waikīkī and continuing along Kalākaua Avenue, departing for the North Shore at 9:15 a.m. A second daily route departs Ko Olina at 8:20 a.m. and accommodates up to 26 passengers. Both routes return riders by 3:15 p.m.

Advanced reservations are recommended. To view the full schedule and purchase tickets, visit northshorehuakai.com.

"Recovery is also about restoring the economic vitality of our communities. The North Shore is home to dozens of small businesses that provide local jobs and serve as the backbone of the community. The North Shore Huakaʻi encourages visitors and kamaʻāina to spend time here, support local businesses, and learn about the history, culture and people that make this place so special. Every dollar spent locally helps support families, strengthen our communities and move recovery forward."

— Kūhiō Lewis, president and CEO, Hawaiian Council

"The kona low storms devastated North Shore communities during one of our most important travel periods. This program is an effort to respond to that devastation through intentional investment in the resilience of North Shore families and businesses through the visitor industry, Every stop on the North Shore Huakaʻi is a local business, every local business is a local family, and every local family carries a story with the power to transform how visitors come to know Hawaiʻi."

— Dr. Aaron J. Salā, president & CEO, Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau

ABOUT HAWAIIAN COUNCIL

The Hawaiian Council (formerly known as the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement) is a member-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the cultural, economic, and community development of Native Hawaiians. Through programs focused on business incubation, housing, policy, tourism, and workforce development, the Hawaiian Council uplifts Hawaiians across the pae ʻāina and beyond. For more information, visit www.hawaiiancouncil.org.

ABOUT HVCB

The Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) is a private, nonprofit, destination futures enterprise stewarding the future of tourism in Hawaiʻi. Grounded in cultural intelligence and community connection, HVCB builds global partnerships, crafts transformative visitor experiences, and leads with innovation to ensure tourism enriches local lives, protects island ecosystems, and advances Hawaiʻi as a model for the world. For visitor information, visit gohawaii.com. For more about HVCB, visit hvcb.org or follow updates on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT E NOA CORPORATION

Founded over 52 years ago in Hawaiʻi, E Noa Corporation is a locally owned sightseeing and ground transportation company, operating the iconic Waikīkī Trolley across Oʻahu's most popular destinations, along with E Noa Tours and a range of cultural and seasonal experiences. Guided by an "ohana" philosophy and a deep commitment to community, E Noa is dedicated to sharing the culture, history, and spirit of Hawaiʻi with visitors from around the world. For more information, visit www.waikikitrolley.com or www.enoa.com.

Media Contacts:

Lei-Ann Field

Senior Director, PR & Communications

Hawai'i Visitors and Convention Bureau

[email protected]

808-924-0208

Taryn Pascua

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Hawai'i Visitors and Convention Bureau

[email protected]

808-924-0240

SOURCE Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau