New Similac® survey finds social media pressure to be "perfect" is fueling a shift toward authenticity for the next generation of parents

In a national survey of more than 1,000 parents and parents-to-be, Similac found a striking paradox: while 93% of respondents believe parenthood will be the most fulfilling part of life, nearly 80% feel pressure to be the "perfect" parent on social media, fueled by comparison culture.

That's why Similac, Abbott's decades-long infant nutrition brand, is creating the "Love Without Measure" initiative. Working with a motherhood expert and influencer moms passionate about sharing their unfiltered stories, Similac aims to meet new parents where they are at and promote more authentic, realistic accounts of parenting. The brand is calling on moms and dads to share their parenting journey stories using #LoveWithoutMeasure on social channels.

"Similac has always stood for the belief that there is no single right way to parent. A decade after shining a light on parental judgment, we're seeing young parents, especially Gen Z, impacted by social media and comparison culture," said Misha Pardubicka-Jenkins, U.S. vice president and general manager, pediatric nutrition at Abbott. "Similac believes in celebrating real, unfiltered parenthood and Love Without Measure is another reminder to parents that their best is more than enough—wherever they are on their journey."

Call for Stories

To celebrate the beautiful messiness of parenthood, Similac is asking parents to share their stories using #LoveWithoutMeasure on social channels. Stories will be spotlighted, and the initiative will be supported with expert tips, content and dialogue to drive awareness and support for parents.

"Social media can be both a lifeline and a source of pressure for today's parents," said Dr. Morgan Cutlip, PhD in psychology and mental load expert. "While online communities can reduce isolation and offer reassurance, the highly curated nature of parenting content often fuels comparison and self–doubt. When parents are constantly exposed to idealized versions of family life, it can distort expectations and undermine confidence, even when they're doing exactly what their child needs. What parents benefit from most are authentic, realistic stories and supportive communities – on and offline – that make space for imperfection and affirm that there is no single 'right' way to parent."

Similac is also partnering with mom influencers to create and encourage more judgment-free and honest parenting posts on social media. Through this work, Similac aims to remind parents everywhere that showing up with love is what matters most—and that they are enough.

Survey: Is social media inspiration or pressure?

Social media presents a paradox for parents, especially Gen Z, who are the first true "digital natives," having never known a world without the internet and smartphones. Many report turning to online communities for reassurance and connection.

78% of new parents agree that social media provides valuable support, and 82% agree it helps them feel less alone

55% worry about being judged if their choices don't align with what they see online

81% say social media creates an idealized or unrealistic view of parenting

The data also signals a new era of parents who feel prepared and capable—but want real, relatable guidance.

92% of Gen Z parents say they are confident in their ability to be good parents

83% agree it is better to seek creators who show honest, unfiltered parenting content

A majority of parents still look to real-life experts and relationships for trusted advice: doctors and healthcare providers (79%), parents and family members (76%) and friends who are parents (71%)

Similac's commitment to real support

Similac believes there's no single "right" way to parent and that families deserve consistent, judgment-free support both online and in real life. The Love Without Measure initiative aims to empower parents, normalize feelings around parenting and reassure them that their best is enough.

"Parents don't need another glamorized highlight reel—they need to know they're not alone," said Pardubicka-Jenkins. "We're here to support parents with love and real understanding, every step of the way."

Frequently Asked Questions:

Who was surveyed?

Burson Insights, Data & Intelligence fielded the Abbott-Similac Survey of 1,002 U.S. adults ages 22-32 who are parents or plan to have children in two to three years. The survey was conducted March 26-31, 2026 online using the PureSpectrum panel. The margin of error is approximately 3.1%.

What is Similac's Love Without Measure initiative?

Similac is launching the Love Without Measure initiative to raise awareness around the impact of comparison culture and parental judgment, often fueled by social media. By featuring creators and parents sharing unfiltered accounts of parenthood, Similac will help normalize the full emotional spectrum of parenting– its challenges, joys, and triumphs – encouraging moms and dads to trust their instincts and embrace the power of imperfection.

Where can I learn more about Love Without Measure?

Check out Similac's Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for the latest stories and visit Similac.com for more information about the Love Without Measure initiative.

About Similac®

For nearly 100 years, Similac has been a trusted name in infant nutrition. Backed by Abbott's science and research, Similac is committed to supporting parents with high-quality infant nutrition that meets a wide variety of babies' needs and parents' preferences. Connect with us at Similac.com and on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

About Abbott:

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic 3 medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Together with our foundation, Abbott Fund, we partner with trusted organizations to build programs that strengthen care, improve access and help families and communities thrive. We're committed to building a healthier future by inspiring lifelong habits that support well-being and help to prevent chronic disease for generations to come.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Abbott