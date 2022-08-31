New Standup Comedy Tour and Upcoming Movie Highlights Persons with Disabilities

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing a brand-new partnership to highlight persons with disabilities combining headlining comedian and writer, Dillion Dilligaf with longtime showrunner and producer, Tim Chizmar. Through their combined efforts the handicapped community will be showcased in various areas of entertainment. But first, who are these guys?

DILLION DILLIGAF has been entertaining audiences all over Las Vegas, Nevada at Treasure Island, House of Blues, Luxor, and many more venues all leading to his six-year residency with The Tickle Me Comedy Club. His entertainment credits include the film RAT RACE and the show AMERICA's GOT TALENT.

Bestselling Author and Award-winning Speaker Tim Chizmar's credits to date include Comedy Central, ABC, FOX, Showtime, NBC, CMT, The Hallmark Channel, and many more. As a headlining comedian he has worked with Jeff Foxworthy, Jon Lovitz, Daniel Tosh, Dana Carvey, Kevin Smith, etc. He has written, directed, and produced television and feature films starring the likes of Eric Roberts, Rob Van Dam, Patrick Kilpatrick, and many others.

Coming up first is the UPCOMING STANDUP COMEDY TOUR BEGINS

City Of Las Vegas Hosts NEA Big Read The Blue Zone Comedy Tour Sept. 3

7 P.M. Saturday at The Charleston Heights Arts Center.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. Tickets, priced at $19.50 including fees, are available online or at the center's box office (702-229-6383) before the show (if not sold out). Call 702-229-ARTS (2787) for more information.

The evening will be hosted by comedian/actor/author/film producer Tim Chizmar. The performance lineup includes today's funniest disabled comedians including Brandon Ficara, Alex KOOLAID Ansel, Kallie Chris, Sticks, and headlined by Las Vegas favorite Dillion Dilligaf. More dates for the DISABLED COMEDY TOUR added by contacting Tim Chizmar. We'd love to highlight disabled talented storytellers and entertainers in your city!

DISABLED BOUNTY HUNTER ACTION FILM PLAYED BY REAL-LIFE DISABLED HERO

HELL's COMING FOR YOU is the first feature film produced by both Dilligaf and Chizmar, working with acclaimed Australian Director MARK SAVAGE to bring you an original and unique film in the vibe of Pulp Fiction. Despite paralysis, Liam Gunter Hell achieved great notoriety as an international bounty hunter. Currently being considered for the SITGES FILM FESTIVAL in Spain for this year.

