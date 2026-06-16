New Study Reveals 432% Return On Investment for Retailers and Partners using Button's Patented AI-powered Mobile Routing Technology

Button believes the 2026 study substantiates its value in the increasingly mobile-first shopping landscape, driven by qualified gains in conversion and acquisition and a return on platform investment in under six months.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, the AI-powered mobile commerce optimization platform, today published findings from a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting, examining the financial return enterprises realized by deploying Dynamic Decisioning, Button's real-time AI routing technology for creator and affiliate-driven mobile traffic.

To assess the economic impact of Button's Dynamic Decisioning, Forrester Consulting interviewed five decision-makers at organizations actively using Button across retail, apparel, delivery services, and technology. The study found that a composite $1 billion B2C retailer achieved a 432% return on investment and $3.4 million in net present value over three years, with full payback on their investment in under six months.

Key Findings

65% Lift in CVR on Creator and Affiliate-Driven Traffic

Forrester's model demonstrates that Button-optimized journeys achieved a 65% lift in conversion rates by fixing broken mobile links and routing shoppers to their intended product pages, all while prioritizing the in-app experience.

Delivering Growth on Top of MMP Deeplinks

This study accounted for participants' use of mobile measurement platforms (MMPs), which report on channel performance but do not influence routing outcomes. The double-digit lift in conversion demonstrates how Button's deep-linking technology complements traditional MMPs, unlocking incremental value by optimizing user experiences and driving installs in real time.

92,000 Incremental App Installs Fueled by Creator and Affiliate Channels

Button's platform saw a 70% increase in creator and affiliate-driven app installations for the composite organization. Because in-app customers spend 2x more annually than mobile web customers, each incremental install carries compounding lifetime value.

Recovery of 15% in Time and $107k in Affiliate ManagementThe study highlighted a 15% reduction in internal time spent across multiple teams and resources, yielding $107,432 in present value over three years by reducing manual tracking, link management, attribution reconciliation and more.

Optimized Journeys Unlock Revenue and Growth as Shopping Scales on Mobile

Mobile now accounts for the majority of consumer shopping sessions, yet affiliate and creator-driven traffic remains disproportionately routed through fragmented, friction-heavy mobile web experiences. When users click an affiliate link and land on a homepage, or worse, a broken in-app browser, the purchase intent generated by a creator or publisher is lost before it ever reaches checkout.

"We believe this study validates what we've built and what our partners see every day — but it also says something bigger about where mobile commerce is headed," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO at Button. "Mobile is already the dominant shopping channel and it's only growing. The creators, retailers and brands that are winning here know exactly where their consumers are coming from and optimize accordingly — and this study proves just how much that's worth."

For Button, the study underscores the value of Dynamic Decisioning within this broader structural shift, providing retailers and brands with an independent, methodology-driven framework for evaluating what frictionless mobile routing is worth to their affiliate programs.

The affiliate marketing manager at a retail organization described the change for Forrester: "We use Button as a revenue driver for our affiliate program, and it's been very efficient. Affiliate revenue has grown significantly in the past couple of years. ... Button deep-links all the way through to specific products, which then drives conversion."

A creator manager in technology emphasized the essential role that Button's technology plays as companies accelerate their creator strategies saying: "Deep linking is critical infrastructure for any creator that's doing this full-time, and I think Button is definitely the premier enterprise solution for this."

Looking ahead, Button remains dedicated to driving superior outcomes for retailers, publishers and creators alike through Dynamic Decisioning and a growing product portfolio that address the often-overlooked tracking and optimization challenges across the mobile commerce ecosystem.

About Button

Button is one of the largest independent commerce enablement platforms powering the creator economy. The company has facilitated over $100 billion in commerce and maintains one of the industry's richest datasets of transaction-level consumer purchasing activity. Through deep integrations with leading retailers and consumer brands, Button helps enterprise partners accelerate growth, monetize demand, and capitalize on the convergence of creator marketing, affiliate commerce, and retail media. Positioned at the center of these high-growth markets, Button represents a unique combination of scaled distribution, proprietary data, and commerce infrastructure.

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