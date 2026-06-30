New Survey Finds 90% of Midlife Women Are Open to Early Alzheimer's Testing, but Only 9% Say Their Providers Are Bringing Up Cognitive Health

New Harris Poll data released by HealthyWomen at the AANP National Conference reveals 91% of women agree that cognitive screening should be as routine as a mammogram or cholesterol test.

RED BANK, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in midlife are ready to take action when it comes to their cognitive health. A new national survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of HealthyWomen found that 90% of women ages 45 to 64 would be open to a simple blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease early. The survey reveals a striking disconnect: While most women are open to early testing, only 9% say their providers have talked to them about cognitive health, and only 13% are actually familiar with available FDA-cleared blood tests, despite the fact that women are more likely than men to develop the disease.

The findings, presented last week at the American Association for Nurse Practitioners (AANP) National Conference, point to growing interest in early detection at a time when new tests are making an early Alzheimer's diagnosis more accessible than ever.

"For too long, conversations about Alzheimer's have been shaped by stigma and fear," said Beth Battaglino, RN-C, CEO of HealthyWomen. "This survey tells us that women are ready and in need of a different conversation with their providers. They want to be made aware of risks and understand early detection to make informed decisions about their brain health."

The findings underscore both urgency and opportunity. Of the women surveyed, 1 in 3 (33%) report a family history of Alzheimer's or dementia, and 1 in 4 (26%) say they have already noticed changes in their memory or thinking. Yet awareness of risk and available screening options remain low:

Only 50% of women feel knowledgeable about their personal risk of Alzheimer's

Two in 3 do not know that women are more likely than men to develop Alzheimer's

Only 1 in 10 are familiar with FDA-cleared blood biomarker tests that can help rule out or support an Alzheimer's diagnosis

Provider engagement is a clear lever: 90% of women say a provider recommendation would make them more likely to pursue testing. Awareness of treatment options matters too: 2 in 3 women say they would be more likely to pursue blood biomarker testing if they knew lifestyle changes and medications existed that could slow Alzheimer's progression.

Resources to support these conversations already exist. For example, and the AAFP Cognitive Care Kit give providers a practical starting point. These tools help providers assess cognitive risk, foster brain-healthy habits, and guide patients and families through early recognition.

For more information, visit https://www.healthywomen.org/alzheimers-early-testing-survey

Survey Methodology

The Cognitive Health Screening Survey was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of HealthyWomen among 2,000 women ages 45 to 64 who have not been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. The survey was conducted May 7–19, 2026. Data are weighted by age, race/ethnicity, region, education, marital status, household size, employment, household income and smoking status to reflect actual population proportions. The sampling precision is accurate to within ±2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

About HealthyWomen

HealthyWomen is the nation's leading independent, nonprofit health information source for women. HealthyWomen.org was the first website to comprehensively address women's health and wellness issues and continues to educate women to make informed health decisions by providing objective, fact-based information. For nearly 40 years, women have turned to HealthyWomen for answers to their most important healthcare questions. To learn more, please visit www.HealthyWomen.org. Follow HealthyWomen on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE HealthyWomen