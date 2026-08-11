New Survey Finds Parents Support a Greater Role for Financial Institutions in Expanding Financial Education in Schools

National survey reveals strong parent support for financial institution-funded financial education and growing demand for broader access to money skills instruction

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from Everfi finds that parents overwhelmingly view financial institutions as trusted partners in providing students with financial education. Nearly 8 in 10 parents (79%) say they would trust a financial institution more if it provided financial education, while 76% believe financial institutions have a responsibility to give back to the communities they serve.

For banks and credit unions, the findings reveal more than an opportunity to strengthen community relationships. They show that helping students build financial knowledge and skills can influence how parents perceive and trust the institutions serving their families.

"Parents are telling financial institutions that financial education is a part of how they judge an organization's commitment to their families and communities," said Ray Martinez, CEO of Everfi. "That raises the stakes. Institutions that help young people build financial capability can earn deeper trust with the adults making financial decisions today—and strengthen relationships that can endure across generations."

Demand Outpaces Access

Parents overwhelmingly believe financial education should be a core part of preparing students for adulthood. Nearly 9 in 10 parents (88%) say personal finance should be required for high school graduation, and 87% say teaching children about money is as important as reading, math, or science.

Despite this strong demand — and 30 states now guaranteeing a standalone personal finance course for high school graduation — access remains inconsistent. Only 63% of parents say they are aware of their school or state's financial education requirements, and just 61% report that their child has received financial education in school.

An Opportunity to Expand Access

The findings point to a growing opportunity for financial institutions to work with schools and community organizations to close the gap between parent expectations and student access. By bringing financial education into classrooms and communities, these partnerships can give more students the knowledge, confidence, and skills to make informed financial decisions—while demonstrating that institutions are responding to a priority that families value.

"Organizations and companies play an important role in supporting educational opportunities for students by connecting classroom learning with the realities of professional life. Even a single experience can encourage a student to consider a path they may not have discovered otherwise. By supporting these opportunities, organizations also strengthen their communities and contribute to a more prepared future workforce," said Katrina B., parent of a high school student in Virginia who completed an Everfi course.

For nearly two decades, Everfi has worked with thousands of banks, credit unions, foundations, and community organizations to provide schools with high-quality financial education at no cost. The survey findings show why that work matters to institutions as well as learners: expanding access can help organizations demonstrate their commitment to families, build trust, and create measurable value in the communities they serve.

Read the full Parent Sentiment on Financial Education report to see what parents expect from financial education, where access continues to fall short, and how financial institutions can respond in ways that strengthen trust and community relationships.

About the Survey

The study was conducted in March 2026 among 750 U.S. parents of children in grades 1–12 through SurveyMonkey Audience. The survey has an approximate margin of error of ±4%. Respondents represented a geographically diverse sample across the United States, evenly split by gender, with 45% reporting at least one child in middle school and 49% reporting at least one child in high school. Learn more about supporting financial education in schools at everfi.com/sponsorship.

About Everfi

Since 2008, Everfi has connected businesses to communities by providing essential education that builds trust and drives measurable impact. Using digital and offline resources, the company delivers personal finance and life skills education to millions of learners annually in both K-12 schools and broader communities. Today, hundreds of organizations, including financial institutions, professional sports leagues, and healthcare systems, rely on Everfi to deliver measurable outcomes that benefit learners and drive business impact. To learn more about Everfi, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X/Twitter @Everfi.

SOURCE Everfi