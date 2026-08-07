New System Enables Data Centers to Operate Without Utility Power, No External Water Use, Low Noise, Low Energy Use and Ninety Percent Carbon Capture

Energy Concepts Introduces new modular Infrastructure platform for AI Data Centers to generate electric power, cooling, and produce water, and Captured Carbon on-site

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence drives unprecedented demand for data center infrastructure, a new integrated energy platform offers a solution to the industry's most pressing challenges: power availability, water consumption, cooling requirements, and carbon emissions.

The 5 MW Integrated Energy Platform can produce 5,000 Kilowatts of electricity, 12,000 gallons of water and 11,000 gallons of Food-Grade Liquid CO₂ per day while capturing over 90% of Carbon Emissions. No power from the utility or municipal water use is required. The modular system named "Plato5X" (Patent Pending) combines natural gas cogeneration, absorption cooling, water recovery, and carbon capture technologies into a unique on-site infrastructure platform designed specifically for high-density AI and cloud computing facilities.

Each 5 MW module provides reliable electrical power while producing approximately 12,000 gallons of water per day and capturing 90% of combustion-generated carbon dioxide. Captured CO₂ is converted into food-grade liquid carbon dioxide suitable for commercial and industrial applications.

Unlike conventional data centers that place increasing demands on local electrical and water infrastructure, the platform is designed to operate independently of grid constraints while minimizing external water requirements.

"AI growth is creating unprecedented infrastructure challenges," said William Cristofaro president of Energy Concepts. "We believe the next generation of data centers must become more self-sufficient. This platform enables facilities to generate their own power, produce water, capture carbon, and reduce dependence on overstressed public infrastructure."

The system can be configured for applications ranging from smaller edge facilities to hyperscale campuses. For example, a 100 MW facility could produce up to 240,000 gallons of water per day—equivalent to the daily use of about 300 U.S. households—and 220,000 gallons of food-grade liquid CO₂ per day. The system can be financed, built, and operated independently of the data center white space thereby reducing upfront investment costs and risks.

Plato5X is not just for data centers but can be applied to any facility needing substantial quantities of electric power, cooling and heating, says Cristofaro.

For additional information or partnership discussions, contact:

William Cristofaro PE, President

Integrated Energy Concepts Engineering, P.C.

3445 Winton Place, Suite 240 Rochester, NY 14623

Cell: 585 455 7330 Email: [email protected]



Web: www.nrg-concepts.com

"Some people think it's magic, we call it engineering." – Energy Concepts

SOURCE Energy Concepts