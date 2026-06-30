New Treatment for Under Eye Rejuvenation Unveiled

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology Highlights Research Led by Mitchel P. Goldman, MD, on Advanced Sculptra Use Under the Eyes

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyes often reveal fatigue before the rest of the face does. Under eye bags, dark circles, crepey texture, and loss of support can create a tired or aged appearance, even when patients feel rested.

Mitchel P. Goldman, MD

Cosmetic Laser Dermatology is highlighting exciting research involving Mitchel P. Goldman, MD, on the advanced use of Sculptra beneath the eyes, offering a fresh perspective on one of the most challenging areas in cosmetic dermatology. The study found that most patients showed visible improvement after Sculptra treatment beneath the eyes, introducing a new regenerative option for under eye hollowing that works gradually by supporting hyaluronic acid, collagen, and elastic fiber production.

Sculptra is different from traditional fillers because it does not simply provide instant volume. Instead, it works gradually by supporting fibroblastic activity and enhancing hyaluronic acid, collagen, and elastic fiber production. This regenerative approach may help improve the look of under eye concerns over time by addressing structural support, skin quality, and subtle volume changes.

Why This Matters for Patients

The under eye area is delicate, complex, and highly visible. For patients concerned with bags, shadows, dark circles, or a fatigued appearance, treatment requires expert anatomical knowledge and a refined approach. Research involving Dr. Goldman helps advance the conversation around how Sculptra can be used in this area with thoughtful technique and careful patient selection.

For years, many under eye treatments have focused on hyaluronic acid fillers for immediate volume correction, laser treatments for skin texture, or surgery for more significant under eye bags. This research introduces another important option: a regenerative injectable treatment that may gradually improve infraorbital hollowing by supporting the skin and underlying structure over time.

At Cosmetic Laser Dermatology, Sculptra under the eyes is performed by board-certified dermatologists who specialize in cosmetic injectables, laser, light, and energy devices, and advanced combination treatments.

This makes the practice uniquely positioned to evaluate whether Sculptra, other injectables, or complementary treatments may best address each patient's concerns. Cosmetic Laser Dermatology offers a full range of under eye rejuvenation options, patients can be evaluated for the approach that best fits the cause of their concern, whether that includes Sculptra, fillers, Take10Eyes, resurfacing, or a combination treatment plan.

Sculptra beneath the eyes is considered an advanced, off label application.

Media Contact:

Risa Goldman Luksa

[email protected]

(818) 861-7092

SOURCE Cosmetic Laser Dermatology