New Veteran Education Initiative Launched In Houston As Many Eligible Borrowers Continue To Underutilize VA Home Loan Benefits

Program Offers Educational Consultations Focused on Home Financing Options Available to Veterans

HOUSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Era Lending today announced the launch of its New Era Hero Care Promise, a veteran-focused educational initiative designed to help current and former service members better understand available home financing options and benefits, including those offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

A breakdown of VA loan benefits and homeownership resources specific to Texas veterans. A breakdown of VA loan benefits and homeownership resources specific to Texas veterans.

The announcement comes as industry data continues to indicate that many eligible veterans have not utilized their VA home loan benefit. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately 36 percent of eligible veterans had used their VA home loan benefit as of 2022, leaving a significant portion of the veteran population who may not fully understand the homeownership resources available to them.

Texas is home to one of the nation's largest veteran populations, with hundreds of thousands of veterans residing throughout the Greater Houston region. Mortgage professionals and housing advocates note that misconceptions surrounding eligibility requirements, entitlement restoration, refinancing opportunities, and down payment requirements continue to create confusion for some prospective veteran homebuyers.

Through the New Era Hero Care Promise, veterans may schedule a complimentary educational consultation to discuss homeownership goals, review available mortgage programs, and receive information regarding potential eligibility for VA and other home financing options.

"Many veterans are familiar with the existence of VA home loans, but fewer understand how the program may apply to their individual circumstances," said Omar Said, Chief Executive Officer of New Era Lending. "Questions surrounding eligibility, entitlement usage, refinancing opportunities, and other program features can often create uncertainty. We developed this initiative to provide veterans with access to information that may help them make more informed home financing decisions."

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA-backed loans have helped millions of veterans and service members achieve homeownership since the program's creation in 1944. Industry research has also shown that many veterans remain unaware that certain VA loan benefits may be reused under qualifying circumstances, while others mistakenly believe a down payment is required to access VA financing.

New Era Lending representatives say the educational consultations are intended to provide veterans with a clearer understanding of available mortgage options and the questions they may wish to consider when evaluating future homeownership decisions.

"Veterans have earned access to a unique set of home financing benefits through their service," added Said. "Our objective is to help ensure they have access to accurate information and understand the resources that may be available to them."

Veterans interested in learning more about the program may schedule a no-obligation consultation through New Era Lending's Veteran Resource Center.

**This is not a commitment to lend. All loans subject to underwriting approval. New Era Lending LLC (NMLS 2424293) is not affiliated with nor endorsed by the Department of Veterans Affairs or the federal government.

About New Era Lending

New Era Lending is a Houston-based mortgage company serving homebuyers throughout Texas. The company provides residential mortgage financing and educational resources designed to help consumers better understand available lending options, including conventional, FHA, VA, and other mortgage programs. New Era Lending is committed to supporting informed homeownership decisions through education, guidance, and personalized service.

Media Contact:

Kara Eid Omar Said Media Director CEO - New Era Lending LLC [email protected] NMLS: 1957254 (586) 258-9382 Company NMLS: 2424293

www.neweralendingllc.com

www.neweralendingllc.com/veteran-center

SOURCE New Era Lending LLC