NEW VIDEO: Behind the Scenes as Israeli & Palestinian Civil Society Leaders Present G7 Blueprint to Foreign Ministers

ÉVIAN, France, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As heads of government meet to discuss the Middle East crisis at the G7 Leaders' Summit in Évian-les-Bains, the Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP) has released an exclusive, behind-the-scenes video documenting a historic civil society-diplomatic meeting helping to shape the summit discussions. View the new 2-minute video here and full asset package below.

Go behind the scenes as Israeli and Palestinian peacebuilders collaborate with foreign ministers to bring concrete action steps directly to the G7. Speed Speed

The 2-minute video pulls back the curtain on Friday's pre-summit conference in Paris, where 150 Israeli and Palestinian civil society leaders met face-to-face with top global diplomats to deliver "The Paris Call 2026" — a groundbreaking, joint blueprint to break a violent, frozen status quo.

Inside the Room: Direct Engagement to Break the Status Quo

The newly released footage captures the intensive discussions and collaborative energy of the pre-summit sessions, including:

Direct diplomatic engagement: Foreign ministers and senior diplomats from over a dozen nations sitting on stage and inside working groups alongside Israeli and Palestinian civic leaders.

Foreign ministers and senior diplomats from over a dozen nations sitting on stage and inside working groups alongside Israeli and Palestinian civic leaders. Breaking the status quo: Palestinian and Israeli delegations working in tandem to develop actionable recommendations for stable ceasefires, humanitarian expansion, and a region-wide peace framework.

Palestinian and Israeli delegations working in tandem to develop actionable recommendations for stable ceasefires, humanitarian expansion, and a region-wide peace framework. Voices of change: Powerful, firsthand appeals from people personally impacted by the violence, demanding in unison that world leaders adopt their shared vision.

As Israelis and Palestinians Agree, Can World Leaders?

The video highlights a pivotal moment of consensus amid global gridlock. While G7 heads of state debate top-down policy, hundreds of Israeli and Palestinian civic leaders have already reached a clear, actionable agreement.

The conference also marked historic structural milestones, including the announcement of a new International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace backed by the UK, Canada, and Australia, alongside a $100 million humanitarian aid investment by Canada and recent €18 million investment in peacebuilding from the European Union.

"Civil society is not an afterthought of diplomacy," EU High Representative Kaja Kallas notes in the film. "It is indispensable for building peace."

Media Kit & Broadcasting Resources

Video Usage Policy: Media outlets are granted full permission to use, distribute, and embed the 2-minute behind-the-scenes video in digital, print, and broadcast coverage with attribution to the Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP), www.allmep.org.

Broadcaster Media Pack: For newsrooms, producers, and editors looking to package their own segments, a comprehensive, broadcast-ready digital media pack is available for download.

→ ACCESS THE FULL MEDIA PACK HERE The downloadable folder contains:

B-Roll/Overlay Footage and SOTs / Soundbites: High-resolution, unedited sequences of the working groups, diplomatic arrivals, and joint civil society sessions; clean, broadcast-quality audio and video grabs from Israeli and Palestinian civic leaders, as well as key foreign ministers.

High-resolution, unedited sequences of the working groups, diplomatic arrivals, and joint civil society sessions; clean, broadcast-quality audio and video grabs from Israeli and Palestinian civic leaders, as well as key foreign ministers. Asset Guides: Speaker Names and Affiliations document (a timecode log with speaker names, titles, and transcriptions for quick editing), as well as Transcript/Captions.

About the Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP)

The Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP) is the largest network of Palestinian and Israeli civil society peacebuilding organizations, comprising over 200 member NGOs – a coalition that has expanded by more than 30% since October 7th. ALLMEP works to connect, amplify, and expand the impact of its members, integrating community-led civic power directly into high-level international diplomacy. Learn more at(http://www.allmep.org)www.allmep.org.

SOURCE Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP)