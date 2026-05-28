NEW VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD SEEKS YOUNG ADULTS WITH EXPERIENCE IN THE CRIMINAL LEGAL SYSTEM

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Young adults ages 18-29 with lived experience in the criminal legal system are invited to apply for the e-ConnectYA Virtual Community Advisory Board, a paid opportunity to help shape mental health and substance use support services.

The advisory board will play a key role in guiding the development e-ConnectYA, a program that will connect young adults to mental health, substance use, and overdose support. Participants will have the opportunity to share, learn, and grow through this program.

"We believe the people most impacted by the criminal legal system and substance use challenges should help lead the design of solutions intended to support them," said Ashli Sheidow, senior research scientist at the Lighthouse Institute. "Through the e-ConnectYA Community Advisory Board, young adults and peers with lived experience will be able to provide insight essential to creating trustworthy and responsive services for the needs of young adults navigating these experiences."

Board members will:

Share experiences and ideas

Provide feedback on tools and materials

Participate in virtual meetings

Participants will earn $50 per hour for meeting and prep time. No prior board committee experience is required. For more information or to apply, visit: tinyurl.com/e-connectya

Chestnut Health Systems is a not-for-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for the most vulnerable in our communities. Chestnut provides substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery; mental health treatment; primary care; dental care; and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in behavioral health-related research through its Lighthouse Institute. More at www.chestnut.org .

SOURCE Chestnut Health Systems