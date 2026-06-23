New York discovers Portugal: Portuguese premium products are opening up new business opportunities

An exclusive promotional event connecting U.S. buyers, importers, distributors, and media with the excellence of Portugal's Food & Beverage sector

PORTO, Portugal, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PortugalFoods, the association leading the international promotion of Portugal's Food & Beverage sector, representing over 200 companies, is bringing Portugal to New York.

On June 29th, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, the organization will host an exclusive promotional and networking event at INVERSE by CR7 NY, connecting buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, foodservice professionals, media, and industry leaders from across the United States.

On June 29th, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Portugal Foods will host an exclusive event at INVERSE by CR7 NY.

Created specifically for professionals seeking innovative, high-quality and differentiated products, Portugal Foods event will provide a unique opportunity to discover Portugal's Food & Beverage sector, explore new sourcing opportunities and establish direct connections with one of Europe's most dynamic and increasingly recognized food-producing countries.

Over the past decade, Portugal has strengthened its position as a trusted source of premium F&B products, combining authenticity, culinary heritage, innovation, and world-class production standards. Today, Portuguese products are increasingly gaining recognition in international markets for their quality, distinctive character, and ability to meet evolving consumers´ preferences.

During the event, guests will be invited to discover and taste a curated selection of Portuguese products, including wine, canned fish and seafood, olive oil, biscuits and snacks, jams, pasta, cereals, coffee, chocolates, cider, pastel de nata, water, and much more.

Showcasing the diversity and excellence of Portugal's Food & Beverage sector, these products respond to growing global demand for products with provenance, sustainability and strong market appeal.

More than a tasting experience, the event has been designed as a platform for business development and relationship building. By connecting key stakeholders from across the F&B industry, PortugalFoods aims to facilitate meaningful commercial connections, support market access, and create new opportunities for collaboration between Portuguese suppliers and the U.S. market.

As one of the world's largest and most influential F&B markets, the United States continues to represent a strategic priority for Portuguese exporters. Through targeted promotional actions such as this, PortugalFoods is helping Portuguese companies strengthen their international presence, expand commercial networks and unlock new opportunities for growth in North America.

Hosted at the iconic INVERSE by CR7 NYC, the event will offer an engaging environment where product discovery, networking and business opportunities come together, providing guests with a firsthand introduction to the quality, innovation and export potential of Portugal's Food & Beverage sector.

This promotional event is co-financed by COMPETE 2030, Portugal 2030 and the European Union, within the Portugal Excecional 2030 project, a strategic program dedicated to accelerating the international growth of Portugal's Food & Beverage sector.

About PortugalFoods:

PortugalFoods is the managing body of the Portuguese agri-food sector cluster and currently comprises more than 200 members: companies, entities from the national scientific system within the agri-food chain, and other related activities. As a key intermediary and driving force within the sector, PortugalFoods positions itself as a platform that fosters win-win among its members, with the ultimate goal of producing and sharing knowledge to support innovation and internationalization, thereby increasing the competitiveness of the national agri-food sector.

SOURCE Portugal Foods