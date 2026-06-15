New York State FY 2027 Budget Solidifies Investment in Double Up Food Bucks NY

By maintaining consistent funding for this impactful, innovative model for food access, New York lawmakers are keeping a lifeline open for struggling families, farmers, and communities.

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Field & Fork Network has received funding in the New York State Budget to run its flagship nutrition incentive program Double Up Food Bucks NY (DUFBNY).

DUFBNY provides a dollar-for-dollar match on SNAP purchases of eligible fresh fruits and vegetables — helping households stretch food budgets while supporting small retailers, local farmers, and regional economies.

New York State Budget Solidifies Investment in Double Up Food Bucks NY

"For New York farmers and SNAP recipients, the last few years have been extremely difficult to navigate. Food costs have gone up more than 30% since 2020, with prices expected to skyrocket even more this summer. Meanwhile, turmoil and deep cuts to food security programs at the federal level have made even day-to-day survival difficult," said Field & Fork Network CEO Lisa French. "When the ground beneath your feet is constantly shifting, it's nearly impossible to weather a crisis like this, yet alone plan for the future. New York's consistent investment in DUFBNY's proven, innovative model offers a solid foundation on which we can build stronger, healthier communities."

Since 2014, DUFBNY has supported more than $8.2 million in fresh produce purchases, generated $12.2 million in economic impact for local communities, and directed $2.3 million toward New York farmers.

DUFBNY also crossed the million-transaction mark this past February. More than half of these transactions came in 2025 alone, thanks to the largest expansion in program history: Last year, DUFBNY matched $4.2 million — a more than 400% increase from 2024 and more than the first 10 years of the program combined.

The program now operates at more than 320 locations in 54 counties. And 2026 projections show DUFBNY will match nearly $6 million in SNAP purchases of fresh produce, a potential 50% increase over the already record-shattering 2025 totals.

"DUFBNY started as a pilot project at seven farmers markets. That we've been able to grow into one of the widest-reaching programs of its kind shows that we've built a model that meets New York residents' urgent need for healthy, affordable food," said French. "We hope our partnership with state leaders can help DUFBNY put more New York-grown produce on New York families' tables — and more money in farmers' pockets — in the months and years to come."

Field & Fork Network extends its gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Senate, the New York State Assembly, and the lawmakers who provided bipartisan support for DUFBNY's continued success. This year's allocation was once again championed by Senators Michelle Hinchey (D-Kingston) and George Borrello (R-Sunset Bay), and Assemblymembers Demond Meeks (D-Rochester) and Angelo Morinello (R-Niagara Falls), who share a commitment to prioritize food security for all New Yorkers.

Senator Michelle Hinchey: "Double Up Food Bucks NY is a lifeline program that empowers thousands of New Yorkers facing food insecurity to access and afford healthy, locally sourced produce with dignity. I'm proud to have helped secure funding to strengthen this critical resource, while supporting the New York farmers who grow our food. I thank Field & Fork Network for championing a proven model that is making a meaningful difference for seniors, families, and local economies across our state."

Senator George Borrello: "Programs like Double Up Food Bucks NY work because they help on both ends, supporting families struggling with rising grocery costs while putting more money in the pockets of our local farmers. I'm proud to have fought for continued funding for this program, and glad to see it grow into one of the most effective food access initiatives in the state. It's a win for families, a win for farmers, and a win for our local economies."

Assemblymember Demond Meeks: "Our people are getting hit from all sides right now as costs continue to escalate on everyday needs. When you see grocery prices jump more than 30 percent while the federal government is actively cutting back on food assistance, that's not just a statistic, that's a crisis happening at kitchen tables all across Rochester. Nobody in our community should be forced to choose between keeping the lights on or buying fresh fruits and vegetables for their family. That is exactly why I fought to make sure we secured this funding in the state budget. The Double Up Food Bucks program does something simple but incredibly powerful — it respects people's dignity and immediately doubles their purchasing power at places like the Rochester Public Market, Abundance Food Co-op, and Tops Markets. It keeps our families healthy and puts money straight into the pockets of our local farmers. Food justice is a human right, and this investment is about keeping our neighborhoods fed and our local economy strong."

Assemblymember Angelo Morinello: "Double Up Food Bucks NY is a commonsense program that delivers real results for families, farmers, and local businesses alike. At a time when many New Yorkers are struggling with rising grocery costs, this investment helps put healthy, locally grown food within reach while strengthening our agricultural economy. I am proud to support continued funding for this successful program and to work with partners on both sides of the aisle to ensure New Yorkers have access to the nutritious food they need."

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn: "By helping SNAP recipients across New York state purchase more healthy, fresh produce at grocery stores and farmers markets, Field & Fork Network's Double Up Food Bucks NY is a vital nutrition incentive program that not only helps improve health outcomes for SNAP recipients, but increases the purchasing power of vulnerable households as they face rising food costs and federal cuts to SNAP and other nutrition assistance funding. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the legislature for their continued investment in Double Up Food Bucks NY, which strengthens the state's work to reduce food insecurity by expanding access to affordable, nutritious, locally grown food in underserved communities, while also providing economic benefits to farmers and food retailers in communities across the state."

For more on Field & Fork Network, visit fieldandforknetwork.com.

For more on the Double Up Food Bucks NY program, visit doubleupnys.com

SOURCE Field & Fork Network