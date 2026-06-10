New York Surgical Oncologist Dr. Dmitri Alden Presents on Hepatic Adenoma Management at International Hepatobiliary Symposium in Paris

Dr. Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS, a New York City surgical oncologist specializing in liver, biliary, and pancreatic surgery, delivered a presentation on the management of hepatic adenomas at the International Symposium on Hepato-Biliary-Pancreatic Surgery in Paris. He also served as an expert discussant on patient selection for major vascular reconstruction in the surgical treatment of complex liver tumors during the gathering, which marked the 40th anniversary of the Hepatobiliary Companions.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS, a New York City surgical oncologist who specializes in surgery of the liver, biliary system, and pancreas, recently joined an international faculty of hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgeons in Paris for the International Symposium on Hepato-Biliary-Pancreatic Surgery, held June 4-6, 2026, at the NEWCAP Event Center. Convened in connection with the Journées du Centre Hépato-Biliaire and the 40th anniversary of the Hepatobiliary Companions (Compagnons Hépato-Biliaires), the meeting brought together more than 100 surgeons from 25 countries for three days of presentations on liver, biliary, and pancreatic surgery and liver transplantation.

Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS

During the program, Dr. Alden delivered a presentation on the management of hepatic adenomas, benign liver tumors whose care can involve nuanced decisions around surveillance and surgical intervention. Drawing on his experience treating benign and complex liver conditions in New York, he addressed considerations that surgeons weigh when determining how and when these tumors are best managed.

Dr. Alden additionally served as an expert discussant on patient selection for major vascular reconstruction in the surgical treatment of complex liver tumors. The topic addresses one of the more demanding areas of liver surgery, in which tumors involve or sit adjacent to major blood vessels and may require reconstruction of those vessels as part of a resection. The symposium program featured a dedicated session on optimizing patient selection for liver resection with vascular reconstruction, a discussion to which Dr. Alden contributed his clinical perspective.

The Hepatobiliary Companions were founded by Professor Henri Bismuth and bring together surgeons trained at the Paul Brousse hospital and its successor programs. This year's anniversary edition carried the theme "When Innovation Meets Tradition for Better Care," pairing established surgical principles with newer techniques and technologies in the field.

In his New York practice, Dr. Alden focuses on minimally invasive and robotic approaches to liver and pancreatic surgery and treats conditions ranging from benign liver tumors to highly complex biliary and vascular reconstructive cases. He has been named to New York Magazine's Best Doctors list every year since 2015 and performs surgery primarily at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

"It was a privilege to join colleagues from around the world in Paris to exchange ideas on some of the most challenging problems in liver surgery," said Dr. Dmitri Alden. "Discussing the management of hepatic adenomas and patient selection for complex vascular reconstruction is the kind of exchange that helps move the field toward safer, more individualized care for patients."

More About Dr. Dmitri Alden

Dr. Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS, is a surgical oncologist in New York City whose practice is dedicated to surgery of the liver, biliary system, and pancreas. He treats conditions including liver and bile duct tumors, benign liver tumors, pancreatic tumors, and metastatic disease, and emphasizes minimally invasive and robotic-assisted techniques intended to support shorter hospital stays and faster recovery. Dr. Alden has been recognized on New York Magazine's Best Doctors list every year since 2015. He performs surgery primarily at Lenox Hill Hospital and offers both in-office and virtual consultations to patients and medical professionals around the world. He speaks English, Russian, and French. For more information, visit https://liversurgeryny.com.

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Dr. Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS

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