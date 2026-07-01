NEWEN AI Unveils 'VUSSENS', an AI-Powered Beauty Intelligence Platform, at 'Cosmoprof Las Vegas 2026'

Targeting the North American Beauty Market with Large-Scale Beauty Data and Advanced Multimodal AI Technology

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEWEN AI, an industry-tailored AI analytics company, will unveil its beauty-focused AI intelligence platform, VUSSENS, at Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas 2026, the world's largest B2B beauty trade show, taking place in Las Vegas from July 13 to 15. The company plans to officially launch VUSSENS in the North American market later this year.

At the core of VUSSENS is its proprietary Beauty AI Ontology, an intelligent knowledge framework that integrates and analyzes cross-channel data from social media and e-commerce platforms. Going beyond simple keyword frequency analytics, the platform structures complex relationships among beauty trends and sales performance, ingredients and efficacy, as well as consumer skin concerns and products, transforming vast amounts of data into actionable market intelligence. Powered by more than 800 billion tokens of training data, the AI enables highly granular persona analysis by ethnicity, age, skin type, and consumer values, while providing deep insights into how consumers perceive the efficacy and benefits of specific ingredients.

In particular, VUSSENS features a 'Multimodal AI Engine' that integrates and analyzes video, behavior, voice, and text to align with the short-form video-driven marketing environment of North America. By inferring causal relationships within unstructured data and predicting upcoming leading trends to seize market leadership, it provides differentiated business insights to local brands, ODM companies, and distributors.

The platform consists of four core solutions organically linked to assist in practical business decision-making. These include 'Marketing', which tracks seeding status, content engagement, reviews, and purchase conversion signals; 'Trend', which captures real-time, multifaceted reactions regarding ingredients, efficacy, texture, product, color, and memes; 'Product', which provides AI-driven SWOT analytics and precise target audience analytics by skin type, age, and gender to support tailored product marketing strategies for the local market; and 'Category', which allows users to grasp market flows at a glance using Rising and Falling keywords. In addition, it features a unique 'K-Beauty Trend' module differentiated from competitors, allowing users to leverage it as a core benchmarking indicator.

Having already validated its technology through global beauty enterprises such as L'Oréal, Amorepacific, Cosmax, CJ Olive Young, and APR, NEWEN AI recently proved its AI capabilities by ranking first on the 'K-AI Leaderboard', the standard for AI performance evaluation in South Korea, with its proprietary LLM model 'QuettaLLMs-27B-Koreasoner-V3.'

Furthermore, building on its successful establishment in the North American market, NEWEN AI plans to accelerate its global expansion. The company's strategy is to build a 'Global Beauty Data Hub' through phased entries into Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and China.

Meanwhile, NEWEN AI has been selected as a participating company in the 2026 Industrial Voucher Program organized by Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and KOTRA, as well as the AI and Digital Business Partnership Program operated by the Korea Software Industry Association (KOSA). Through these initiatives, the company is receiving support for its North American localization efforts while leveraging the NYU Stern MBA network and New York-based Global AI Frontier Lab infrastructure. Supported by this expanding global ecosystem, NEWEN AI is actively pursuing business partnerships with major beauty brands and leading retailers across North America. (End)

*NEWEN AI(KOSDAQ, 463020)

[About NEWEN AI]

NEWEN AI is an industry-specialized AI company that delivers domain-specific intelligence solutions powered by more than 20 years of technological expertise and its proprietary Quetta architecture. The company provides AI-driven market intelligence, consumer sentiment analysis, brand analytics, and strategic business insights across a broad range of industries, including beauty and fashion, electronics and telecommunications, retail and e-commerce, automotive and manufacturing, and finance and insurance. To date, NEWEN AI has successfully completed more than 550 projects, with private-sector clients accounting for over 88% of total revenue and customers retained for more than three years account for 77% of its client base.

Detailed information can be found on the official NEWEN AI website: https://newen.ai/en/

NEWEN AI: [email protected]

SOURCE NEWEN AI