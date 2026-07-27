Newk's Eatery Promotes 20-Year Veteran Matt Wilson to Chief Operating Officer

The longtime leader's journey from assistant manager to COO reflects Newk's commitment to developing talent and driving operational excellence as the brand enters its next phase of growth.

JACKSON, Miss., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newk's Eatery, the fast-casual restaurant brand known for its scratch-made meals and exceptional guest experience, has promoted longtime executive Matt Wilson to chief operating officer.

Wilson joined Newk's straight out of college as an assistant manager at the brand's original restaurant in Oxford, Mississippi. Over the next two decades, he steadily advanced through the organization, serving in leadership roles across operations, training, restaurant development and franchise support before most recently serving as senior vice president of operations.

"Matt's story is the Newk's story," said Chris Elliott, CEO of Newk's Eatery and FSC Franchise Co. "His career demonstrates what's possible when talented people are given opportunities to grow, lead and make an impact. He understands every aspect of our business because he's lived it. His experience, leadership and passion for our brand make him the ideal person to help guide Newk's into its next chapter."

Throughout his tenure, Wilson has played a pivotal role in the brand's growth and operational evolution. He has helped open dozens of restaurants across the system, supported franchisees throughout the country, contributed to the development of Newk's training programs and helped launch key initiatives, including the brand's third-party delivery partnerships.

Wilson's operational expertise has helped shape many of the systems that support franchisees today. His background includes direct involvement in refining Newk's comprehensive training platform, which provides more than 350 hours of instruction for franchise operators, as well as improving restaurant opening processes and operational support programs across the system.

As chief operating officer, Wilson will oversee both franchise and company operations, training, operational support and systemwide execution as Newk's continues its growth strategy under FSC Franchise Co.

"Our next chapter is really focused on growth, on both the company and the franchise side, creating great relationships with our franchisees and working directly with the outstanding team on both franchise and corporate operations to achieve the growth goals we have in place for the next five years," Wilson said.

Newk's enters this new era with strong fundamentals, including an average unit volume of approximately $2.2 million, a refined 20-year operational playbook, more than 850,000 loyalty members and flexible restaurant prototypes designed for today's real estate environment. The brand currently operates 97 locations and continues to pursue strategic expansion opportunities throughout the United States.

Wilson believes the foundation for that growth begins with maintaining the standards that have defined Newk's since its founding. "For me, the reason I love this company is the commitment to scratch-made products and the brand's mission to always exceed standards and deliver exceptional guest service and products," he said. "We've also always had a long-lasting commitment to operational excellence and creating happy customers."

Looking ahead, Wilson's priorities include strengthening restaurant-level performance, simplifying processes and supporting franchisees as they scale their businesses.

"It's incredible to go through this path with this company and watch it evolve," Wilson said. "To have the opportunity to grow with the brand over the last 20 years and now help lead its future is something I'm incredibly proud of."

About Newk's Eatery:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk's Eatery is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for its signature hospitality and scratch-made meals. With nearly 100 locations across 13 states, Newk's offers a diverse menu of hand-crafted salads, sandwiches, soups and pizzas — all made in-house with fresh, premium ingredients and without the use of fryers or microwaves. Guests can also enjoy convenient grab-and-go options and mobile ordering through the Newk's app, available on Google Play and the App Store, for curbside, in-store pickup or delivery.

Newk's has earned national recognition from Nation's Restaurant News, Restaurant Business and Entrepreneur, and continues to be celebrated for food quality and guest loyalty. To learn more, visit Newks.com, join the Newk's Rewards program or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X. For franchise opportunities, visit franchise.newks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

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SOURCE NEWK’S