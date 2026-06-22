Newtn Digital brings long-overdue automation to DME management

New platform helps providers, physicians and DME suppliers streamline documentation, reduce administrative burden and accelerate claims processing

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newtn Digital, a provider of digital workflow solutions for the durable medical equipment (DME) industry, today announced the launch of its platform designed to streamline ordering, documentation and claims processing for DME providers and suppliers.The platform connects healthcare providers, physicians and DME suppliers through a secure workflow that reduces paperwork, improves documentation accuracy and helps accelerate reimbursement.

Newtn Digital has launched platform designed to streamline ordering, documentation and claims processing for DME providers and suppliers.

DME transactions often require multiple forms, signatures and manual handoffs between providers and suppliers. Missing information and incomplete documentation can delay claims, increase administrative work, create unnecessary costs and elevate compliance risk. Manual processes also increase the potential for documentation errors and HIPAA-related privacy and security vulnerabilities.

"Healthcare has modernized many aspects of patient care, but DME workflows have remained largely stuck in a paper-based environment," said Newtn Digital CEO Mark Newton. "Those inefficiencies create delays for providers, suppliers and patients alike. We built Newtn Digital to help move information more quickly and accurately between stakeholders while simplifying a process that has remained unnecessarily complex for years."

The Newtn Digital platform automates DME fulfillment and documentation by connecting hospitals, physicians and suppliers through a unified system. Features include automated demographic capture from EHR systems, digital physician and patient signatures, real-time documentation sharing, and integration with DME billing and patient management software.

Key platform benefits include:

Fully paperless, HIPAA-compliant DME workflows

Automated patient demographic capture from EHR systems

Digital physician and patient signatures from any device

Reduced claim denials and documentation errors

Faster claims submission and reimbursement cycles

Improved productivity for hospital staff, physicians and DME representatives

Enhanced security through encrypted data transmission and role-based access controls

SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrating adherence to rigorous security and compliance standards

The launch comes as healthcare organizations prepare for CMS' adoption of electronic claims attachment standards, increasing pressure to replace paper-based documentation and manual workflows with digital processes.

"The shift toward digital documentation is no longer a future initiative for healthcare organizations," Newton said. "Providers and suppliers are looking for practical ways to improve efficiency, reduce risk and prepare for evolving industry requirements. Solutions that connect stakeholders and improve information flow will play an increasingly important role in that transition."

For more information about Newtn Digital, visit www.newtndigital.com/

About Newtn Digital

Newtn Digital is transforming the way healthcare facilities and durable medical equipment suppliers engage, collaborate and transact. Combining expertise in DME operations, healthcare transactions and SaaS technology, the company provides a digital platform that streamlines DME workflows, improves documentation accuracy and helps healthcare organizations operate more efficiently. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information about Newtn Digital, visit www.newtndigital.com/

SOURCE Newtn Digital