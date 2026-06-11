NexBank Ranked as a Top Mortgage Lender for Fifth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank, the largest privately held bank in Texas, was ranked as one of the nation's top mortgage lenders for the fifth consecutive year. Based on 2025 originations, NexBank placed 10th for Correspondent Lending, 12th for Wholesale Lending, and 23rd for Non-QM Lending in Scotsman Guide's 2026 Top Mortgage Lenders rankings. For overall volume, NexBank ranked fourth in the state of Texas and 35th nationwide.

NexBank has been recognized as a top mortgage lender consistently due to its strong lending operations, customer service and support, and its diverse product offering that covers both traditional and non-traditional borrowers. These achievements continue to be a testament of NexBank's commitment to the wholesale and correspondent lending space.

Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders is a comprehensive, verified ranking of the nation's top-producing mortgage companies based on production volume. You can view the full rankings here: https://www.scotsmanguide.com/rankings/top-mortgage-lenders/

About NexBank

NexBank is the largest privately held bank based in Texas with assets of $13 billion and a charter that dates to 1922. NexBank provides institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services to meet the needs of its clients, which include institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. NexBank is a subsidiary of NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial holding company.

www.NexBank.com

Equal Housing Lender

SOURCE NexBank