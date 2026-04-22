NexGen Health Introduces XERF, an Advanced Non-Invasive Solution for Skin Lifting and Rejuvenation in Silicon Valley

Headline Summary: NexGen Health announces the launch of XERF, an advanced non-invasive treatment designed to support skin tightening and lifting without surgery or downtime. The innovative technology targets deeper layers of the skin to promote natural collagen production and gradual, natural-looking rejuvenation.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Health, a physician-led regenerative and aesthetic medicine clinic based in Silicon Valley, today announced the launch of XERF, an advanced non-invasive treatment designed to support skin tightening, lifting, and overall rejuvenation without surgery or downtime.

The introduction of XERF reflects NexGen Health's continued commitment to delivering innovative, science-driven therapies that help patients achieve natural-looking improvements through advanced technology and personalized care.

NexGen Health

XERF utilizes next-generation energy delivery to target multiple layers of the skin, including deeper structural components such as the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS), which is traditionally associated with surgical procedures. By stimulating collagen and elastin production and promoting tissue remodeling, the treatment supports gradual improvements in skin firmness, elasticity, and overall skin quality.

"XERF represents an exciting advancement in non-invasive aesthetic technology," said James Petros, MD, Founder of NexGen Health. "It allows us to address deeper layers of the skin in a way that aligns with our philosophy of delivering effective, medically guided treatments that fit seamlessly into our patients' lifestyles."

Key Benefits of XERF include:

Non-invasive treatment with no needles or required downtime

Targets deeper layers of the skin to support lifting and tightening

Stimulates natural collagen and elastin production

Improves the appearance of skin laxity, fine lines, and texture

Designed to be safe and comfortable for a wide range of skin types

Unlike treatments that focus primarily on surface-level concerns, XERF works at multiple depths to support the body's natural regenerative processes, with results that develop progressively over time.

The treatment can be used on the face, jawline, neck, and other areas affected by skin laxity, offering patients a versatile, non-surgical option for comprehensive rejuvenation.

A Physician-Led Approach to Advanced Aesthetic Care

At NexGen Health, every treatment is guided by a personalized, physician-directed approach that integrates regenerative medicine principles with advanced aesthetic technology. XERF may be incorporated into broader treatment plans depending on each patient's individual goals and clinical needs.

Patients begin with a comprehensive consultation, allowing the medical team to develop a customized plan based on their unique anatomy, skin condition, and long-term aesthetic objectives.

This individualized approach has helped establish NexGen Health as a trusted destination for patients seeking modern, results-driven treatments in Silicon Valley. The clinic continues to expand its offerings under the leadership of Dr. Petros, who specializes in anti-aging and functional medicine.

Availability

XERF is now available at NexGen Health in San Jose.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.mynexgenhealth.com or call (408) 400-2967.

About NexGen Health

NexGen Health is a physician-led wellness and regenerative medicine clinic located in San Jose, California, focused on delivering advanced, science-based treatments tailored to individual patient needs. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services including IV nutrient therapy, peptide treatments, genetic and diagnostic testing, weight management programs, and advanced aesthetic procedures.

With a strong emphasis on personalization, innovation, and long-term outcomes, NexGen Health combines cutting-edge medical technology with concierge-level care to help patients optimize their health, appearance, and overall well-being.

Media Contact

James Petros, MD

Founder, NexGen Health

(408) 400-2967

www.mynexgenhealth.com

SOURCE NexGen Health