NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution

Company Maintains Cash Distribution at Same Level but Discontinues Share Distribution

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.03 per common share of NXDT. The distribution will be payable on September 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2026. The distribution amount reflects changes to the prior distribution composition; the amount of the cash distribution remains unchanged from the cash component of the prior distribution, while the share component has been discontinued.

NXDT introduced a cash-and-share distribution structure in 2023 to preserve capital while continuing to satisfy REIT distribution requirements. That structure provided additional financial flexibility to support key portfolio initiatives, including asset stabilization, refinancing activity, redevelopment planning, and share repurchases.

After continued evaluation, including consideration of shareholder feedback, the board has elected to maintain the cash distribution and discontinue the share distribution. Management and the board believe this approach better aligns NXDT's capital allocation with current priorities, including strategic portfolio initiatives and continued share repurchases under the existing repurchase program.

Share repurchases remain a priority given NXDT's current market price relative to its most recently reported net asset value per share. As such, management has allocated $10 million to stock repurchases to be completed as soon as practicable, subject to market conditions and other factors. Management will continue to deliver updates on repurchase activity on NXDT quarterly calls.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified REIT focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements relating to the amount and timing of share repurchases by the Company contain forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any forward-looking statements presented in this press release are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words "will" and "expect," the negative version of these words and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control, including those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements and encourage you to review our other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statement.

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SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust