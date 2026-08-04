NEXT CENTURY SPIRITS ACQUIRES GRAIN & BARREL SPIRITS BRAND PORTFOLIO, INCLUDING ICONIC CHICKEN COCK WHISKEY

Brand acquisition gives NCS roots in Kentucky, two Circa 1856 destinations, and a platform for growth in American whiskey

ZEBULON, N.C., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Century Spirits (NCS) today announced the acquisition of certain brand assets from Grain & Barrel Spirits, including Chicken Cock Whiskey, a heritage brand dating back to 1856. This brand acquisition gives NCS its first presence in Kentucky and a premium anchor for its whiskey portfolio.

Next Century Spirits Portfolio Chicken Cock Whiskey Portfolio

"Grain & Barrel built something real here with the Chicken Cock Whiskey brand: exceptional quality, deep history, and a relatable story," said Anthony Moniello, CEO of Next Century Spirits. "Alongside Blue Chair Bay Rum, Nue Vodka, recently launched Pocho Fino Tequila, and the rest of our portfolio, it strengthens what we're building at NCS."

The acquired assets also include Circa 1856 tasting-room destinations in Bardstown and Louisville. The Bardstown location serves as Chicken Cock's Kentucky home, offering tastings, cocktails, retail, and brand experiences, while the Louisville location features a sipping room and speakeasy in the city's NuLu neighborhood.

"We're betting on a brand that stands out in a category where distinctive, authentic stories are winning," Moniello added. "Together, the Circa 1856 locations give us a physical home in Kentucky and a direct way to introduce more drinkers to the brand's history and taste."

"We're excited to welcome these respected brands to Next Century Spirits and to have Damon DeSantis and Matti Anttila join our board," said Matthew Bronfman, Chairman of the NCS board. "Their experience and perspective will be valuable as we continue to grow the company and strengthen our portfolio."

Grain & Barrel Founder and CEO Matti Anttila will join the board of NCS, allowing him to continue guiding Chicken Cock's growth. "We've spent the last decade reviving the Chicken Cock brand and want to see it reach its full potential," said Anttila. "We believe NCS is the right partner to take it even further, returning the 'Famous Old Brand' to its legacy position atop the U.S. whiskey market."

Damon DeSantis, a director of Celsius Holdings and INBP and former CEO of Rexall Sundown, will also join the board of NCS, bringing extensive experience as an investor and director across multiple industries. "This is a company that's making smart bets. I'm glad to be part of what's next," said DeSantis.

In addition to Chicken Cock Whiskey, the acquired Grain & Barrel brand portfolio includes Dixie Southern Vodka, Elvis Whiskey, and E.G. Booz. Together, they join the family of NCS brands: Blue Chair Bay Rum, Nue Vodka, Pocho Fino Tequila, Bear Fight American Whiskey, Caddy Cocktails, Numbskull Whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, Calamity Gin, and Henderson Whiskey.

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

Founded in 1856 by James A. Miller in Paris, Kentucky, Chicken Cock Whiskey has a legacy rooted in one of the earliest commercial bourbon operations in the Commonwealth. What began with Miller's first venture—J.A. Miller's Old Bourbon in the late 1830s—grew into a nationally recognized whiskey that became the first from Bourbon County to ship internationally. Over the decades, Chicken Cock Whiskey gained prominence in Old West saloons, Gilded Age social clubs, and Harlem's famed Cotton Club during Prohibition.

In 2012, Matti Anttila, CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits, revived the historic brand, restoring its reputation for quality and authenticity. Today, Chicken Cock Whiskey has re-established its authority in American whiskey, celebrated for its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye, as well as a roster of highly sought-after limited releases.

In 2024, Chicken Cock Whiskey opened its first brand home, Circa 1856 Bardstown, an immersive visitor experience housed in one of the oldest residences in the "Bourbon Capital of the World." Building on that momentum, the brand expanded its presence in 2025 with the opening of Circa 1856 Louisville—a tasting room and speakeasy in Louisville's NuLu neighborhood—further deepening its connection to Kentucky's whiskey heritage and offering fans a second destination to explore the world of Chicken Cock Whiskey.

For more information, visit chickencockwhiskey.com.

About Next Century Spirits

Next Century Spirits (NCS), headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina, is a full-service distilled spirits and marketing company specializing in the development of spirits for its owned brands, private-label clients, and bulk supply. The NCS portfolio includes Nue Vodka, Blue Chair Bay Rum, Pocho Fino Tequila, Bear Fight Whiskey, Numbskull—a cool mint and chocolate-flavored whiskey—Creek Water American Whiskey, Caddy Cocktails, Calamity Gin, and Henderson Whiskey. NCS-owned brands have earned more than 35 gold medals in industry competitions, and the company has been named North Carolina Distillery of the Year for three consecutive years by the New York International Spirits Competition.

For more information, visit nextcenturyspirits.com.

About STS Capital Partners

STS Capital Partners is a global mergers and acquisitions firm specializing in sell-side advisory. Focused on maximizing value, STS expertly led this deal, with Partner and Managing Director Smoke Wallin navigating complex negotiations to ensure success.

Media Contact:

Amanda Blanco

Next Century Spirits

[email protected]

SOURCE Next Century Spirits