Next Generation 6-1/2" Framing Blade with Tracking Point™ Tooth Design from Diablo Delivers Maximum Life & Effortless Cutting

Optimized for corded and cordless saws, professional contractors will feel the cutting efficiencies of this new Diablo 6-1/2" blade thanks to its Perma-SHIELD™ nonstick coating and the super-thin kerf, which minimizes material removal and produces a fast, clean cut. And while the thinner blade is lightweight, the custom formulated carbide, sharp cutting edges, and the Tracking Point™ tooth design classifies this blade as a heavyweight when it comes to durability. This 24-tooth framing blade is ideal for framers, roofers, remodelers, concrete formers or anyone who owns a saw that chews through nail-embedded wood.

Key features include:

Specially formulated Diablo made TiCo Hi-Density Carbide delivers up to five times longer cutting life verses other blades.

Tracking Point™ tooth design delivers extreme cutting efficiency in corded and cordless saws – up to 65% more cuts per battery charge in cordless saws versus the competition.

Tracking Point™ "rudder" like tooth design provides straight cuts and doubles the carbide surface area for greater impact resistance and double the durability in nail-embedded wood.

Thinner kerf removes less material, which reduces the power needed from the tool resulting in longer run times and more cuts.

Perma-SHIELD™ nonstick coating reduces drag and shields the blade against heat, friction, gumming and corrosion.

Laser-cut stabilizer vents absorb noise and vibration, keeping the blade straight and true for superior quality cuts.

"Diablo is thrilled to provide another enhanced solution to our customers in this durable blade that significantly extends product life as well as tool battery life, while delivering the highest quality cut. The difference is a rudder tooth design with two right and left Alternate Top Bevel (ATB) tooth grinds that enables the blade to maintain a straight track maximizing cutting performance," said Russell Kohl, President and CEO of Freud America. "What has changed versus the previous design is this blade is optimized for cordless saws, we've increased the durability, extended the life, and maximized the number of cuts per charge – all equating to increased run time, so users can get the job done quicker and more efficiently."

6-1/2" 24-Tooth Tracking Point™ framing blades are available wherever Diablo products are sold. For more information, visit www.diablotools.com.

About Diablo

Diablo manufactures premium circular saw blades, reciprocating blades, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer bits, hole saws, self feed bits, impact step bits, sand paper, bonded abrasives, router bits and Forstner bits that are specifically designed to provide superior performance all while withstanding the most extreme conditions. Diablo is the only manufacturer of construction tools that produces its own MicroGrain Carbide with Titanium, called TiCo™, a high-density combination of Titanium and Cobalt, and a specialized ceramic metallic tooth blend, called Cermet II for metal and stainless steels. By producing their own carbide and Cermet II, Diablo has the unique ability to formulate each tool for each specific application, thereby maximizing cutting life and performance. Diablo has a specialized solution for every application and guarantees to provide unrivalled performance.

For more information, visit www.diablotools.com. Connect with Diablo on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/diablotools ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/diablo_tools ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/diablotools ). View product and demonstration videos on YouTube ( www.youtube.com/diablotools ).

SOURCE Diablo

