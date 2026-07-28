Next Level Solutions Selected by Safepoint MGA to Deliver New Customer Self-Service Portal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Solutions (NLS) today announced a new engagement with Safepoint MGA, a Tampa-based property and casualty insurance underwriter specializing in coastal regions, to develop a modern customer self-service portal designed to enhance the policyholder experience. The engagement adds to a strong first half of 2026 for NLS, marked by expanding client relationships and continued growth across the property and casualty insurance industry.

The new portal will give policyholders of Safepoint MGA's affiliated carriers a faster, more convenient way to access their policies, documents, claims, and payments online. NLS is building the solution on a modern React and Microsoft Azure foundation, connecting directly to Safepoint's existing systems, including Heartland and Duck Creek.

Once live, the portal will give policyholders a single, secure place to manage their coverage, from viewing policies and accessing key documents to filing and tracking claims, updating account details, and making payments. Real-time notifications will keep policyholders informed with updates on policy, billing, and claims activity.

The launch is timed ahead of peak hurricane season, so Safepoint's policyholders will have easy-to-use self-service tools in place when they need them most, whether that's filing a claim, checking a document, or making a payment, all without picking up the phone.

"Delivering a modern, intuitive experience for our policyholders on an aggressive timeline required more than technical expertise—it required a true partner," said Ted Krueger, Director of Engineering at Safepoint. "The team at Next Level Solutions consistently demonstrated exceptional project management, disciplined requirements gathering, and meticulous attention to detail throughout every phase of the engagement. Their structured approach to documenting, tracking, and resolving issues significantly reduced project risk while maintaining an impressive pace of development. Together, we successfully delivered a fully functional insured portal experience that exceeded our expectations and positioned Safepoint for continued innovation in our digital customer experience."

"Every new engagement is built on trust, and we're grateful Safepoint chose Next Level Solutions to help advance such an important initiative," said Chris Sawyer, CEO of Next Level Solutions. "Projects like this reflect the confidence we're seeing from insurers who need experienced teams that can deliver modern solutions with speed, quality, and a genuine focus on helping clients succeed."

Demand for Next Level Solutions' expertise continues to grow as insurers invest in modern technology, stronger customer experiences, and trusted delivery partners to help them execute with confidence. That growth spans consulting, implementation, quality engineering, core system transformation, and managed services for property and casualty insurers.

About Next Level Solutions

Next Level Solutions (NLS) is a technology consulting and systems integration firm focused on the property and casualty insurance industry. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, with nearshore delivery hubs in Puerto Rico and Honduras, NLS helps carriers implement, stabilize, and get more from the systems their business runs on. Tech Powered. P&C Focused. Learn more at nlsnow.com.

About Safepoint Insurance

Safepoint MGA is a specialty homeowners and commercial insurance underwriter that manages Safepoint Insurance Company and two reciprocal insurance exchanges, Manatee Insurance Exchange and Cajun Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Next Level Solutions