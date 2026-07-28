Nexus Acquires Telemetrix RPM, Extending the Clinical Care Operating System from the Hospital to the Home

The combination empowers healthcare organizations

to improve outcomes, increase efficiency, and bring back the joy of nursing

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Nexus (formerly Nexus Bedside) acquired Telemetrix RPM, which now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexus as of July 23, 2026. By combining acute inpatient care with remote monitoring and chronic care management, the company delivers a safer, smoother care journey and reduces administrative burdens.

Experienced remote nurses, AI-enabled monitoring, along with native and integrated EHR workflows, free bedside nurses to focus on patient care, bringing back the joy to nursing while preserving the human nature of healthcare.

Beyond better patient care and improved nursing satisfaction, the combined company helps hospitals increase operational efficiency by stabilizing the workforce and increasing throughput.

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus (formerly Nexus Bedside) today announced that it has acquired Telemetrix RPM, a remote patient monitoring and chronic care management company that operates inside native Epic workflows and integrates with other electronic health records (EHRs). Together, the companies extend the Nexus operating system beyond the hospital,helping health systems keep patients connected to their care teams from the hospital to the home.

"Nexus is a movement to change clinical care for good, using technology not to replace human connection, but to make care more personal, more compassionate, and more human," said Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE, chief executive officer of Nexus and Telemetrix RPM. "Bringing Telemetrix under Nexus enables us to connect the hospital, home, and care team through one coordinated model, giving clinicians greater visibility, reducing gaps in care, and supporting patients across the entire care journey."

Outcomes from the Nexus Bedside deployment at the University of Oklahoma (OU) Health were independently validated in a KLAS Emerging Insights Report published in April 2026. During the initial six months, OU Health reported zero falls with injury, a 67% reduction in nursing turnover, a 26% reduction in length of stay, and elimination of dual sign-off medication errors.

Telemetrix operates inside native Epic workflows under an Epic Consultant Access Agreement. This embedded EHR access optimizes Epic workflows, which is much broader than the limited standard API-based overlay model used by most virtual care companies. The new platform brings remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, cardiac AI, and clinical services into a single workflow, helping reduce disruption for care teams while making care safer, faster, and easier for patients. The platform also integrates with other EHRs.

"Under Nexus, we can provide a connected care model that follows the patient from the hospital to the home. By unifying inpatient care, remote monitoring, and chronic care management through one operating system, we can deliver more personalized care plans while embedding clinical intelligence, alerts, and remote clinical support directly into the EHR, without adding complexity for clinicians," said Burley Wright, Chief Operating Officer of Nexus. "Our focus is straightforward: build the operating system that changes clinical care, for good."

The operating system synchronizes the healthcare ecosystem around the patient to deliver benefits in three areas.

Nexus Bedside – The acute inpatient core, providing more uninterrupted time for direct patient care and improved working conditions through a combination of hands-on and virtual workflows.





– The acute inpatient core, providing more uninterrupted time for direct patient care and improved working conditions through a combination of hands-on and virtual workflows. Nexus Continuum – Post-acute care, including remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management (CCM), giving patients a seamless transition to home recovery through hybrid nursing beyond the hospital walls.





– Post-acute care, including remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management (CCM), giving patients a seamless transition to home recovery through hybrid nursing beyond the hospital walls. Nexus Intelligence – The technology and data layer powers both Nexus Bedside and Nexus Continuum, surfacing risks early and turning clinical data into action at the bedside.

With the acquisition, Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE, serves as chief executive officer of both Nexus and Telemetrix RPM. Burley Wright, formerly CEO of Telemetrix RPM, becomes chief operating officer of Nexus. Bret Shillingstad, MD, FACS, founder of Telemetrix RPM, continues as its chief medical officer and adds the role of chief medical officer of Nexus. The team will integrate talent across engineering, clinical services, and operations to drive continued innovation and growth.

The acquisition closed on July 23, 2026, in Cleveland after nearly a year of collaboration between the two companies. The companies did not disclose the transaction's financial terms.

About Nexus

Nexus (formerly Nexus Bedside) provides a clinical operating system that connects patients to the health system from the bedside to the home, humanizing care and improving outcomes. The company gives nurses more time, patients more responsive support, and health systems improved operating efficiency. For more about how Nexus is changing clinical care for good, see https://nexus-rn.com/.

About Telemetrix RPM

Telemetrix RPM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexus, is a remote patient monitoring and chronic care management company that operates inside native Epic workflows under an Epic Consultant Access Agreement. It brings remote monitoring, cardiac AI, and clinical services into a single coordinated workflow, enabling health systems to deliver efficient, data-driven care across the continuum.

SOURCE Nexus (formerly Nexus Bedside)