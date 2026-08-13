Nexxus Capital Acquires Assets of another Top Amazon Aggregator

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexxus Capital, LLC ("Nexxus" or the "Company"), a leading ecommerce acquirer and operations company, announces the closing of Nexxus Capital Fund I Series 4 (IV) asset acquisition which completed in October 2025 of 5 highly competitive brands from a Top Amazon Aggregator.

The transaction closed with the brands above $18,000,000 in yearly revenue. This acquisition was transacted swiftly in an all-cash transaction with repeat and new investors.

Nexxus Capital Acquires more Assets of another Top Amazon Aggregator Post this

Nexxus specializes in superb operations of brands on Amazon and other online marketplaces, using workflows and standard operating procedures that allow for a cost-effective operating environment while keeping brands healthy and profitable. The model is to be profitable throughout the entire lifecycle of the business.

Nexxus Funds are only available to accredited investors; the focus being on maintaining healthy operating cash flows while increasing potential enterprise value.

About Nexxus Capital, LLC

Nexxus Capital is an E-commerce acquirer that uses its marketing and operational expertise to acquire and grow well-established E-commerce brands. The current management team includes Aaron Cordovez & David Larrabure. Nexxus management began building brands in 2015 with their first bootstrapped account. Nexxus's edge is a proprietary, highly scalable marketing process that out-performs the industry in its ability to boost and maintain product sales volume at low operating costs.

Safe Harbor

This is not a solicitation for investment. This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements related to events, results, activities or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking often contains words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "seek," "believes," "see," "should," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. Such statements are based on the Company's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise unless required by law.

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SOURCE Nexxus Capital LLC