NFT Collectors Call Wall Street Bulls' "Golden Elon" the Mona Lisa of NFTs After 300x Value Surge

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Have we found NFT's Mona Lisa? In a digital collectibles market full of fleeting enthusiasm, one NFT is beginning to stand out. The rarest piece in the Wall Street Bulls NFT collection, "Golden Elon," saw a nearly 300X increase in value in a single day, going from an initial purchase price of about $250 to a rejected offer of 16.9 ETH, valued at $74,705 at the time. This led to discussion among collectors about whether the NFT space may have found its first true cultural masterpiece.

Some collectors are now calling Golden Elon "the Mona Lisa of NFTs."

The Mona Lisa of NFTs. The Mona Lisa

The piece is considered the holy grail of the Wall Street Bulls collection, a 10,000-piece NFT project by modern American artist Cam Rackam which originally sold out in just 32 minutes and generated over $2.6 million in primary sales. The collection has built a strong following among crypto collectors, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and Wall Street personalities.

The artwork depicts a futuristic golden bull wearing a jeweled "Techno King" crown while riding a rocket-powered Ethereum crystal through a field of floating crypto coins. The piece includes symbolic references to Elon Musk, Tesla, and Dogecoin while blending financial symbolism, internet culture, luxury aesthetics, and crypto ambition into a single instantly recognizable image.

According to the collection, the original owner famously rejected the 16.9 ETH offer before later transferring the NFT through a private cash-and-trade acquisition to its current owner. That rejected sale has since become part of the lore surrounding the NFT and fueled discussion among collectors about the long-term cultural value of rare digital art.

The current owner believes Golden Elon could eventually command a billion-dollar valuation based on prior landmark NFT and art sales, including Beeple's $69 million Everydays transaction and historically significant fine art sales.

The owner believes the NFT market is still in its earliest historical stages and argues that today's blockchain artwork may eventually be viewed similarly to early periods of traditional art history.

The owner also argues that many historically important artworks were not initially viewed as singular masterpieces, pointing to the Mona Lisa as one example of a work that gradually separated itself culturally from surrounding art of its era. Supporters of Golden Elon believe the NFT similarly stands apart from more conventional NFT artwork through its symbolism, visual identity, and cultural positioning

The collection gained significant traction during the peak of the NFT boom and has remained active through collaborations, animated releases, and limited-edition drops. Earlier this year, Rackam released the sold-out "4/20 Ghost Bull" animated NFT collaboration with rapper Styles P, a limited 111-piece release that sold out shortly after launch.

That visibility has helped Wall Street Bulls remain relevant in a market where many NFT projects quickly faded after launch.

The characteristics that distinguish historic NFTs from speculative trends, according to collectors, are provenance, identifiable iconography, rarity, and cultural durability. Golden Elon's supporters believe the piece checks all four boxes.

For a growing number of collectors, Golden Elon is emerging as one of the defining artworks of the NFT era, viewed less as a short-term collectible and more as a long-term cultural artifact.

And for at least one owner, $74,705 was nowhere near enough to let this one go.

For more information, visit Wall Street Bulls on OpenSea.

About Cam Rackam

Cam Rackam is a contemporary American artist whose work spans painting and digital media, often incorporating symbolic and culturally driven themes. He is the creator of the Wall Street Bulls NFT collection.

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SOURCE Wall Street Bulls