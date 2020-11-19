NHL Stanley Cup Champion Scotty Gomez - Creator/Star of YouTube's Hit "Scotty's House" - Opens First Alaskan Virtual Trading Post Just In Time for the Holiday Season

There will be new items each week leading up to the holidays.

Shop with the code UncleScotty to get 20% off from Black Friday – Friday, December 4th, 2020

Visit www.scottycgomez.com

Gomez is the first Alaskan to win 2 Stanley Cups (2000 and 2003) and broke barriers for Latin players in the NHL over his 17-year career.

While quarantined in Anchorage he created his hit YouTube show "Scotty's House". The show takes the viewers on hilarious adventures around his home state of Alaska. Gomez also invites them into his childhood home to cook his family's favorite recipes and make DIY projects – who doesn't want to learn to make a bacon candle.

Check out highlights from "Scotty's House" - https://youtu.be/2g4J4mG_DOY

Uncle Scotty Loves Thanksgiving - join him to learn how to make his Jammin' Yams on this week's episode – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJYGLxunrfQ

Drop by his IG – scottcgomez

Contact – Amber Clapp – [email protected]

Scotty Gomez –

Scott has the distinction of being the first Alaskan to play in the NHL and as his career took off many regarded him as the first Hispanic star in the NHL. The son of a Mexican and Columbian, he is unique in a sport with little Hispanic representation.

Finding success and respect at all levels of the sport, his off-ice efforts in philanthropy have also gained the respect and admiration of many. The Scott Gomez Foundation, is a pillar in the Anchorage community, granting opportunities to underprivileged youth through the sport of hockey.

Scott Gomez played in 149 Stanley Cup Playoff games with 29 Goals and 72 Assists. His decorated career in the NHL lasted 16 seasons and he retired in 2016.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Scotty Gomez

Related Links

https://www.scottycgomez.com/

