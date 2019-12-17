NICB Uses GIC Imagery To Uncover Disaster Fraud Case In Marshalltown, Iowa

"Marshalltown resident Deborah Specht allegedly filed a claim, telling her insurer that the tornado destroyed the hot tub outside her home," said NICB supervisory special agent, Gus Hitz. "The anonymous tip made via the tip line said that simply wasn't true."

Following any major disaster, the GIC responds by taking high-resolution aerial images of the damage as soon as it's safe to fly. Within 24 hours of the aircraft touching down, imagery is uploaded and shared with member insurers - helping them speed up the recovery process for customers. "I meet regularly with NICB fraud agents to better understand how the GIC can provide innovative technology for evidence to fight fraud after disasters like the Marshalltown Tornado," said Director of Catastrophe Response, Richard Butgereit.

"We were able to review before and after imagery from the GIC of the exact location of the hot tub. What it showed was that the hot tub was actually in very good condition," continued Hitz. "Those images and a really good investigation by the Department of Insurance in Iowa led to an arrest of the claimant for felony insurance fraud."

In July 2019, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division's fraud bureau in cooperation with the Marshalltown Police Department and NICB, Specht was charged with one count of fraudulent submissions and one count of theft in the first degree.

It's important to note that even though Specht was charged, however, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

