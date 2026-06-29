Nichibei Kaiwa Gakuin Japanese Language Institute Receives MEXT Accreditation as Accredited Japanese Language Institution

TOKYO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichibei Kaiwa Gakuin Japanese Language Institute (hereinafter "NICHIBEI"), located in Yotsuya, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo and operated by the International Education Center, has been certified as an Accredited Japanese Language Institution (Study Abroad Category) by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), effective April 30, 2026. With this accreditation, the institute will continue to enhance the quality of its Japanese language instruction and student support services while helping learners advance their academic and professional goals.

NICHIBEI Logo:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109121/202606181080/_prw_PI2fl_U75XD21t.png

Accreditation Logo:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109121/202606181080/_prw_PI3fl_4N0252NU.jpg

Accreditation Overview

- Accreditation category: Accredited Japanese Language Institution (MEXT)

- Field: Study Abroad / Total enrolment capacity: 140 students

- Approved Courses: Career Development One-Year Courses A-E and Career Development Two-Year Courses A, B (seven courses in total)

- Accreditation number: 20252130074

- MEXT announcement:

https://www.nihongokyouiku.mext.go.jp/top/guide-japanese-language-institution/detail?certification_number=20252130074

Message from Yo Konno, President

Nichibei Kaiwa Gakuin Japanese Language Institute, founded in 1967, has welcomed learners from diverse countries and regions. Its new MEXT accreditation reaffirms its mission to deliver high-quality Japanese education and foster global understanding, cooperation, and future contributors to international peace.

About the Accredited Courses

Since 1967, NICHIBEI has been committed to business-focused Japanese language education, serving over 9,000 learners from 90+ countries.

- Learners from diverse backgrounds study Japanese with clear career goals.

- NICHIBEI offers seven courses, including five One-Year Courses by level and two Two-Year Courses for beginners, enabling students of all levels to study in Japan.

- Using original materials developed by the institute's experienced instructors, students build practical business Japanese skills tailored to their level.

- From daily life support to career development, staff provide individualized assistance for each learner.

- Conveniently located just a short walk from Yotsuya Station in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, NICHIBEI offers a clean, comfortable, and highly accessible learning environment.

About Accredited Japanese Language Institutions

An Accredited Japanese Language Institution is a Japanese language education provider officially accredited by MEXT, meeting specified standards for faculty and staffing, facilities and equipment, curriculum, and other key educational requirements. Established under Japan's accreditation framework for Japanese language education, this system replaced the former Ministry of Justice's notification-based framework and positioned MEXT as the authority responsible for reviewing and accrediting institutions based on educational quality and operational standards. Accredited institutions are expected to continue strengthening quality assurance and the learning environment while providing highly reliable Japanese language education.

Image 1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109121/202606181080/_prw_PI4fl_Xmgs8vo0.jpg

Image 2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109121/202606181080/_prw_PI5fl_8fWYAG14.jpg

Image 3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109121/202606181080/_prw_PI6fl_gGp5uVU4.png

Movie: https://videos.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109121/202606181080/_prw_PM1fl_008JQga3.mp4

Institute Overview

Name: Nichibei Kaiwa Gakuin Japanese Language Institute

Location: 3F, Global Study Square, COMORE YOTSUYA, 1-6-2 Yotsuya, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Operating organization: International Education Center

President: Yo Konno

Courses: Japanese language education, including the accredited Career Development One-Year Courses and Two-Year Courses

Official website: https://www.nichibei-jli.com

SOURCE Nichibei Kaiwa Gakuin Japanese Language Institute