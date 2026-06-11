Nicholas Sergio Begins Second Year Serving on Raymond James Leadership Advisory Board

RED BANK, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Wealth | Raymond James is proud to announce that founder and wealth advisor Nicholas Sergio, AIF®, CPFA®, has begun his second year serving on the Raymond James Independent Contractor Division Leadership Advisory Board (LAB).

Nicholas Sergio, Founder - Banyan Wealth Banyan Wealth | Raymond James Red Bank Team

The Leadership Advisory Board is comprised of a select group of independent advisors from across the country who work closely with Raymond James senior leadership to provide insight, feedback, and strategic perspective on issues affecting advisors, clients, and the future of the financial services industry. Through regular meetings with firm executives, board members help shape initiatives designed to enhance the advisor and client experience.

Nick's continued appointment reflects his nearly 25-year relationship with Raymond James, his commitment to excellence in wealth management and financial planning, and the trust he has earned as a respected voice among independent advisors nationwide.

Throughout his first year on the board, Nick collaborated with fellow advisors and firm leadership on a variety of important topics, including advisor technology, client service enhancements, cybersecurity, regulatory developments, and the evolving needs of families and business owners seeking financial guidance.

"Serving on the Leadership Advisory Board has been an incredible opportunity to contribute to meaningful conversations that impact both advisors and the clients we serve," said Sergio. "As I begin my second year, I look forward to continuing to share the perspective of independent advisors while helping Raymond James strengthen its commitment to delivering exceptional service, innovation, and support."

For Banyan Wealth, Nick's ongoing service on the board represents an extension of the firm's core philosophy: putting clients first, maintaining a long-term perspective, and continually seeking ways to improve the total wealth management experience for our clients.

"Being part of these discussions allows us to bring valuable insights back to our clients and our practice," Sergio added. "The collaboration among advisors and firm leadership helps ensure we remain focused on what matters most—helping clients achieve their goals with confidence and clarity."

Banyan Wealth remains grateful for the trust placed in us by the families, individuals, and business owners we serve. That trust continues to inspire our commitment to thoughtful planning, personalized advice, and a purpose-driven approach through our WHY Wealth Building Process™.

To learn more about Banyan Wealth and our team, please visit our website or contact our office.

https://banyanwealth.com/about-us/our-team/nicholas-sergio-aif/

About Banyan Wealth

Banyan Wealth is an independent wealth management practice based in Red Bank, New Jersey. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services tailored to the unique goals and circumstances of each client. Through its WHY Wealth Building Process™, Banyan Wealth helps individuals, families, and business owners align their financial decisions with their values, purpose, and long-term objectives.

https://banyanwealth.com/about-us/our-approach/

Media Contact:

Trish Collins

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SOURCE Banyan Wealth | Raymond James Red Bank