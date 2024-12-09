Nicholas Snow's "Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later" Documentary Screens at Santa Clarita International Film Festival

Long before groundbreaking shows like "Will & Grace," "Queer Eye," or "RuPaul's Drag Race," Nicholas Snow, a multimedia entertainment activist, launched "Tinseltown's Queer" in 1993. This public access television show, a pioneering platform for LGBTQ+ voices, reached up to 600,000 households across four different cable systems in the Los Angeles metropolitan area throughout the 1990s.

"Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later" revisits this iconic show, featuring archival television clips of interviews with Hollywood A-listers and prominent figures in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. The documentary offers a glimpse into a pivotal era, showcasing Snow's dedication to intertwining entertainment with activism to further the cause of LGBTQ+ visibility and acceptance.

"The editorial mission of 'Tinseltown's Queer,'" explains Snow, "was to examine the relationship between the entertainment industry and the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement, thereby positively impacting the movement itself. I've been a multimedia entertainment activist ever since. It's been my life's work."

"The powerful, brave, genius story of how Nicholas (Snow) started a cable TV show about coming out in Hollywood in the 90s when nobody was doing it except a few brave souls," said Mel Englund, audience member and a friend of Snow's. "An activist who boldly rewrote the rules and laid the foundation for LGBTQ+ liberation from the closet of shame and secrecy in a push for representation… This is how you change the world. Visionary."

The documentary features a constellation of LGBTQ+ icons, including Quentin Crisp, Robin Tyler, Melissa Etheridge, and Morris Kight, alongside celebrities such as Drew Carey, Christine Baranski, Cristina Applegate, Katey Sagal, and Hugh Hefner, among many others.

"Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later" provides a poignant reflection on how far LGBTQ+ representation has come while acknowledging the ongoing struggle for equality. The documentary serves as a testament to Snow's enduring commitment to amplifying marginalized voices and fostering a more inclusive entertainment industry.

Attendees of the screening can anticipate a compelling cinematic experience that illuminates the historical context of LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood. The film offers a unique opportunity to revisit iconic moments in LGBTQ+ history and gain insight into the ongoing pursuit of equality.

Here's what more audience members are saying about "Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later":

"Congratulations to Nicholas Snow for the most well-deserved accolades for 'Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later.' The archives of interviews with significant leaders of our LGBT fight should be seen by the gen-now, generation now. One thing I took away from the docu was the interview with Robin Tyler who spoke of those thar are in the closet, that being in the closet is not about privacy but all about the privileges they enjoy by hiding." - Marconi Calindas-Cafege

for the most well-deserved accolades for 'Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later.' The archives of interviews with significant leaders of our LGBT fight should be seen by the gen-now, generation now. One thing I took away from the docu was the interview with who spoke of those thar are in the closet, that being in the closet is not about privacy but all about the privileges they enjoy by hiding." - Marconi Calindas-Cafege "…a huge film on gay rights. I hope it gets picked up by Netflix and others… It is an important piece of gay history… Take your bows. You deserve it. It was excellent." - Dennis De Groot

"It is a wonderful, historic film." - Danny Kopelson

"It is a profoundly impactful film…. I was captivated and deeply moved…took my breath away." - Louise M. Felsher

"Delighted to see Nicholas's great work on the screen. Enjoyed every minute." - Ruth Cohen

"If you ever wanted to see authentic history of our gay culture, especially Hollywood gay culture, then it is a must-see. Bravo, Nicholas." - Dee Calmett

So far, Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later has received a dozen "Best" awards and a total of 30 honors in almost 50 film festivals (so far).

AWARDS AND HONORS

AUDIENCE FAVORITE – Cinema Diverse: The Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Film Festival 2024

BEST DIRECTOR – Triloka International Filmfare Awards 2024

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM - Triloka International Filmfare Awards 2024

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM - Nawada International Film Festival 6th Season 2024

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM – Indi Cine Tube Awards 2024

BEST FEATURE FILM – LGBTQ+ Toronto Film Festival 2024

Film Festival 2024 BEST FIRST TIME DIRECTOR – Crown Point International Film Festival 2024

BEST LGBTQ FEATURE FILM – Five Continents International Film Festival 2024

BEST LGBTQ FEATURE FILM – Nawada International Film Festival 6th Season 2024

BEST LGBTQ FILM DIRECTOR - Nawada International Film Festival 6th Season 2024

BEST LGBTQ+ FEATURE FILM – Indian Independent Film Festival 2024

BEST LGBT FEATURE FILM – Mei International Film Festival 2024

BEST LGBT FILM – Triloka International Filmfare Awards 2024

BEST SOCIAL FILM – Nawada International Film Festival 6th Season 2024

DIRECTOR'S CHOICE – Cinema Diverse: The Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Film Festival 2024

HONORABLE MENTION – Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival 2024

HONORABLE MENTION – New York International Cult Film Festival 2024

HONORABLE MENTION – AFRICA USA International Film Festival 2024

International Film Festival 2024 NOMINEE – Veneto International Film Festival 2024

OUTSTANDING EXCELLENCE – LGBTQ Unbordered International Film Festival

WINNER / DOCUMENTARY – Bangkok Movie Awards

AWARD WINNER – Swedish International Film Festival

SPECIAL MENTION / DOCUMENTARY – Thilsri International Film Festival 2024

SPECIAL MENTION / DOCUMENTARY – Kollywood International Film Festival 2024

FINALIST – Cannes World Film Festival 2024

FINALIST – International Movie Awards Indie 2024

FINALIST – Mindfield Film Festival Albuquerque 2025

FINALIST – Round The Globe Film & Music Festival 2024

SEMIFINALIST – B!tchFest Film Festival & Screenplay Contest 2025

SEMIFINALIST – Rameshwaram International Film Festival 2024

OFFICIAL SELECTION

Los Angeles Stars Film Festival 2025

Our Pride Shorts & Arts Fest 2024

Cinesteysa Film Festival

Caravan International Film Festival

Los Angeles Stars Film Festival

The Santa Clarita International Film Festival

International Media Arts Film Awards

International Motion Picture Awards

All that Moves International Film Festival

Wallachia Int'l Film Festival

Snow Leopard Film Festival

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this momentous film. Tickets for the screening of "Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later" at the Santa Clarita International Film Festival are available for purchase at https://sciff.org/saturday-theater-7-720-1045/. The Laemmle in Santa Clarita. Address is (22500 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita, California. For the latest information about the documentary, please visit www.TinseltownQueerDoc.com

Nicholas Snow, who resides in Palm Springs, California, refers to himself as "a multimedia entertainment activist" and he has been expressing his life force in the media for four decades with the goal of making the world a better place for the LGBTQ+ community, and as a result, a better place for everyone. He is currently focused on preserving and repurposing his vast archives while simultaneously building PromoHomo.TV® into a thriving online television network. Follow him on Bluesky Social at https://bsky.app/profile/nicholassnow.bsky.social or contact him at www.PromoHomo.TV/Contact.

SOURCE Nicholas Snow Productions, LLC