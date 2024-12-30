The Snowstorm, a live, almost-nightly, interactive broadcast from PromoHomo.TV®, premiering the day after Trump's inauguration, to focus on "Amplifying Voices of the Resistance"

Additional PromoHomo.TV® lineup includes Notes From Hollywood®, HIGHRPOWRD®, Hot In Palm Springs, Outinerary® and restored episodes of the historic public access television show, Tinseltown's Queer!

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multimedia Entertainment Activist Nicholas Snow is pleased to announce the 2025 premiere of The Snowstorm , the live, almost nightly, interactive broadcast from PromoHomo.TV®, focusing on "Amplifying Voices of the Resistance." Premiering the day after Trump's inauguration, The Snowstorm joins a diverse lineup of engaging programming on the PromoHomo.TV® network, demonstrating a commitment to providing thought-provoking content for a broad audience. This initiative underscores the network's dedication to fostering open dialogue and providing a platform for marginalized voices in the current political climate.

To ensure you don't miss the launch of this important new program, subscribe to the Official PromoHomo.TV® YouTube Channel at http://www.YouTube.com/PromoHomoTVNetwork and utilize the "Notify Me" feature to receive alerts for the live premiere episode of The Snowstorm at https://youtu.be/F4n92rKZrcI. Join the conversation and be a part of this vital initiative.

The Snowstorm is more than just a news program; it's a call to action. Creator Nicholas Snow, a self-proclaimed Multimedia Entertainment Activist, emphasizes the show's commitment to actively resisting what he terms Trump's authoritarian rule and fighting to protect democracy. The show will tackle the most pressing headlines while taking a clear, unapologetic stance against injustice and oppression. This bold approach sets The Snowstorm apart from other political commentary, offering a powerful and proactive voice in the current political landscape.

The show's format mirrors popular political podcasts and television shows, but with a crucial difference: The Snowstorm actively engages viewers, encouraging interaction and participation. Following each live broadcast, the audio will be made available on most major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-snowstorm/id1724579302?i=1000642044182, expanding the show's reach and accessibility. This multi-platform approach ensures that The Snowstorm 's message resonates with a wide audience, regardless of their preferred media consumption habits.

"I'm incredibly excited to bring The Snowstorm to viewers nationwide," said Snow. "This almost-nightly broadcast will tackle the most pressing political issues, offering insightful analysis and a platform for diverse perspectives. We're aiming to reach hundreds of thousands, even millions, and encourage everyone to join the conversation."

The urgency to fight for equality for all has deeply shaped PromoHomo.TV®'s editorial mission: "Connecting the Circuitry of Humanity by Creating Programming for LGBTQ+ Everyone."

Snow's personal mission is "to honor and express my creativity in a way that makes a difference," a sentiment reflected in the network's commitment to inclusive and empowering content. PromoHomo.TV® branded video content has already reached millions of viewers on social media, demonstrating the significant impact of the Snow's career.

Snow's commitment extends beyond simply creating content; he actively seeks to expand his own understanding and incorporate diverse perspectives into his work. He explicitly invites viewers to share their stories, experiences, and perspectives, emphasizing the collaborative nature of his creative process. This openness is central to PromoHomo.TV®'s mission, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose among viewers and creators alike.

The PromoHomo.TV® network offers a diverse range of programming beyond The Snowstorm:

Notes From Hollywood ® features reports and profiles of individuals pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.

features reports and profiles of individuals pursuing careers in the entertainment industry. HIGHRPOWRD ® shares stories of experience, strength, and hope, exploring spirituality and purpose.

shares stories of experience, strength, and hope, exploring spirituality and purpose. Hot in Palm Springs spotlights news, views, and profiles relevant to the Palm Springs area and the Greater Coachella Valley.

spotlights news, views, and profiles relevant to the area and the Greater Coachella Valley. Outinerary ® highlights unique travel experiences around the world.

highlights unique travel experiences around the world. Tinseltown's Queer, a restored version of a historic public access television show produced and hosted by Snow in the 1990s, reaching up to 600,000 households, is now available.

Currently, Snow produces and hosts all series, but he envisions a future where PromoHomo.TV® expands its creative team and potentially collaborates with major television networks. This ambitious vision is supported by local partnerships with restaurants EIGHT4NINE Restaurant & Lounge and Willie's Modern Fare, and media partnerships with Pink Media and KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs and GayDesertGuide.LGBT. Join the movement and help amplify the voices of resistance. Programming is free at www.YouTube.com/PromoHomoTVNetwork, but if so inspired, you may support Snow's work for as little as $3.00/month at www.Patreon.com/PromoHomoTV.

Nicholas Snow, who resides in Palm Springs, California, refers to himself as "a multimedia entertainment activist" and he has been expressing his life force in the media for four decades with the goal of making the world a better place for the LGBTQ+ community, and as a result, a better place for everyone. He is currently focused on preserving and repurposing his vast archives while simultaneously building PromoHomo.TV® into a thriving online television network. Follow him on Bluesky Social at https://bsky.app/profile/nicholassnow.bsky.social or contact him at http://www.PromoHomo.TV/Contact.

SOURCE Nicholas Snow Productions, LLC