Nielsen Launches Ad Intel AI: the Only Product of its Kind that Transforms Fragmented Ad Data into Actionable Intelligence

Ad Intel AI is Nielsen's first in a new generation of AI products built to turn data into action

Nielsen's unique AI advantage is its decades of persons-verified data covering human behavior and time spent

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen today announced the launch of Ad Intel AI, the only global, independent, AI-powered platform that transforms fragmented advertising data into real-time, actionable media intelligence. Ad Intel AI is a long-term shift from traditional tools to intelligent, decision-driven platforms focusing on competitor strategy, spend, creative and market opportunities. The product is built to prove that shift on four fronts: speed, accuracy, interoperability, and turning reports into recommended action.

"The AI race relies on the most accurate data and that's what Nielsen owns," said Nielsen Chief Product Officer Akhil Parekh. "We are the keepers of one of the largest studies of human behavior ever assembled, having captured how people spent their time for several decades. By combining AI with the industry's most accurate and comprehensive data, we turn media fragmentation into market certainty. AI is the mechanism by which we will become faster, more accurate, more personalized and more indispensable to the clients who rely on us for media intelligence to drive their business."

This is the first phase in a series of new Nielsen products, enhancements and iterations coming over the next year that will create an end-to-end ad ecosystem engineered for the AI era, reinforcing Nielsen as the global leader in media intelligence. These updates will create the most direct, simple, accurate and interconnected path of the marketing journey from planning to outcomes, transforming Nielsen's product suite from reporting tools to decision-making and recommendation engines.

About Ad Intel AI

Ad Intel AI marks a foundational shift in how the company's products deliver value to clients. Nielsen's Ad Intel is the definitive solution for tracking competitive ad spend, creative strategies and market dynamics across platforms - CTV, TV and streaming, retail media, search, radio and audio, social and digital, print and audio - across national, local and international markets. The product monitors 5.5 million brands and 4.6 million advertisers across 23 media types in 90+ international markets. With today's launch of Ad Intel AI, the product is transforming from a reporting tool into a real-time conversational decision engine, surfacing winning creative strategies, detecting emerging trends before they scale and identifying competitor spend shifts in real time. Ad Intel AI users now have access to insights across all of Ad Intel's data sets, including intelligence on creative messaging strategies that enable our customers to surface actionable insights in minutes. Unlike point solutions focused on specific channels, Ad Intel AI provides unified cross-media intelligence at global scale. Ad Intel AI can also be exposed through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), so customer-built agents and platforms can query it directly, putting Nielsen's intelligence inside a client's own workflow. The combination of speed and accuracy is the result of architecture underneath the product.

Nielsen's purpose-built data harnesses first transform raw inputs - video, images, audio, text - into structured, production-quality Nielsen datasets that lift accuracy. A second layer combines those datasets with panel-based behavioral ground truth, orchestrating routing, retrieval, decomposition, and continuous evaluation so every answer is checked against Nielsen's own schema, business definitions, and expert-reviewed benchmarks before it is surfaced. The practical result: if you swap the underlying foundation model, accuracy barely moves. The value resides in the data and the orchestration around it, not in any single model — which is also why this architecture is built to outlast any one generation of AI models.

About Nielsen's AI capabilities

Nielsen's vast data sets include viewing behavior, identity data, and Gracenote content metadata. This data exists at a massive scale and through Nielsen, it is cleaned, structured and tagged specifically for media context, which is the most critical ingredient for effective Gen AI models. The latter serves as the foundation for it to power clients' AI transformations. Nielsen's verified data sets - combining its unique, high-quality representative panel measurement with data from millions of devices - sets it apart from other AI products. As a recent Gracenote study found, ungrounded LLM fabricates every detail for nearly 1 in 5 movie and TV titles tested. Unlike generic AI models, Nielsen's AI is grounded in verified media data, increasing accuracy and reliability.

The launch of Nielsen's Ad Intel AI marks the first step in Nielsen's evolution to AI-powered decisioning across the advertising ecosystem. In addition to announcing more AI products in the coming months, Nielsen will collaborate with clients to create custom AI solutions that are engineered to drive growth for their companies.

About Nielsen

Nielsen is a global leader in audience measurement, data and media intelligence. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their global audiences now and into the future. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram).

SOURCE NIELSEN COMPANY