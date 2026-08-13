Nightpeak Energy Secures $75 Million Corporate Credit Facility to Support Continued Growth

The Facility will support Nightpeak's development strategy by providing letter of credit capacity for project security requirements, including generation and load interconnection and offtake obligations. It also includes a revolving credit sublimit for development expenses and general corporate purposes.

Led by a team that has successfully developed and commercialized more than 18 gigawatts of power generation projects, Nightpeak takes a technology-agnostic approach — combining firm, dispatchable generation, including energy storage and gas-fired generation, with data center and large-load development to deliver integrated solutions for customers.

Michael Laubenthal, Chief Financial Officer of Nightpeak Energy, said, "Access to flexible, scalable capital is critical to Nightpeak's mission to develop the energy infrastructure needed to enable load growth and ensure a reliable power grid. For the last few decades, there has been very little growth in domestic electricity consumption — that status quo is being flipped upside down and now, over the next decade, expectations are that the grid will grow at the highest levels since the post-war period driven by onshoring of manufacturing, rapid data center growth, and continued electrification. Nightpeak is singularly focused on enabling these long-term trends through the execution of our business plan. We appreciate Macquarie's confidence in our team and look forward to building on this relationship as we continue to grow."

Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets business served as lender for the transaction.

"We are pleased to support Nightpeak as it expands its platform and advances the reliable energy resources needed to meet growing electricity demand," said Sherri Brudner, Managing Director in Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets business. "This facility reflects Macquarie's ability to combine deep energy markets expertise with flexible structured financing solutions to support the development of critical power infrastructure."

PEI Global Partners LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Nightpeak for the transaction.

Alex Heiman, Managing Director at PEI Global Partners said, "The transaction highlights the strength of the Nightpeak platform and its ability to deliver the full suite of dispatchable generation and powered-land solutions required to meet demand growth associated with the AI-boom. Nightpeak is at the forefront of the industry, and we were delighted to work alongside the company to secure a flexible corporate financing facility designed to support generation and load interconnection and offtake obligations required to advance its gas, battery storage and powered-land portfolio."

Milbank LLP served as borrower's counsel to Nightpeak, and Paul Hastings LLP served as lender's counsel.

About Nightpeak Energy

Nightpeak Energy develops, owns and operates flexible power generation and large-load enablement assets that help meet growing electricity and AI demand while supporting a reliable, lower-carbon electric grid. Applying a technology-agnostic approach across gas-fired generation, energy storage, renewables, and large-load project types, the company combines generation and load into integrated solutions for its customers. Nightpeak is a portfolio investment of Energy Spectrum Partners VIII, LP, which is an infrastructure-focused private equity fund based in Dallas, Texas.

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SOURCE Nightpeak Energy