NileBuilt® Acquisition Pursuit & Strategic Advisors

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NileBuilt, Corp.'s Board of Directors and Officers have unanimously voted to pursue an acquisition of the entire business for the Generation-2 composite building technology. To support NileBuilt's activities, Gerald "Jerry" Howard, former CEO of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Thomas "Tom" Grable, former President of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. of Southern California, have joined the company as Strategic Advisors.

In 2001, Scott Long, NileBuilt's CEO/CTO, developed a Generation-1 technology acquired by Dow Building Materials. Long explained, "Dow had the foresight to see the need to move away from wood-framed construction to advanced materials. We are in the same situation today, only the stakes are much higher, and the demand is much greater. Generation-2's advanced materials are readily scaled with no factory, no proprietary parts, and no cost increase to construction and the only way out of the housing crisis we are experiencing."

Overwhelming praise and support from policy makers, code officials, fire authorities, insurance providers, builders, and consumers has surpassed expectations. Demand is much greater this time due to more frequent and intense climate events forcing a lack of attainable homeowner insurance which has stopped high-volume production in many desirable US markets. In addition, the platform allows for margin expansion while introducing three new areas of revenue which current builders are unable to attain – insurance, carbon credits, and licensing.

About NileBuilt, Corp.:

NileBuilt is leading the residential building market with non-combustible, high wind event resistant, net zero and sustainable composite building envelopes. All NileBuilt homes utilize their patented, high performance and wood-free, composite building technology. NileBuilt homes are constructed for meeting the highest standards. More information about NileBuilt, Corp., is available at: http://www.NileBuilt.com.

NileBuilt® – providing leadership in composite building technology for resilient and sustainable homes.

NileBuilt, Corp.

5151 California Ave., Suite 100

Irvine, CA 92617

Contact: Mike Weber

[email protected]

http://www.NileBuilt.com

SOURCE NileBuilt Corp.