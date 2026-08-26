Nimbl Names Joseph Fylypowycz Partner

Veteran technology strategist to lead technology delivery as Nimbl expands its AI and enterprise transformation capabilities

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbl, a management consulting and technology strategy firm that helps organizations navigate complex business and technology challenges, today announced the promotion of Joseph Fylypowycz to Partner. In his expanded role, Fylypowycz will lead the firm's technology delivery organization, helping clients translate business and technology strategies into measurable outcomes while continuing to advance Nimbl's capabilities in AI and enterprise transformation.

"Joe has been instrumental in deepening our relationships with some of the largest organizations in financial services and other key industries," said Naresh Ramdas, Managing Partner at Nimbl. "He combines the strategic perspective our clients expect with the ability to turn that strategy into action. His promotion reflects both the impact he has had on our clients and the leadership he brings to Nimbl as we continue to grow."

As partner, Fylypowycz will lead the firm's technology delivery organization. Post this

Fylypowycz brings more than two decades of management consulting and technology strategy experience to the role. Since joining Nimbl in 2021, he has served as a strategic advisor to clients on complex business and technology initiatives, including developing AI strategies and blueprints for agentic AI implementations.

Prior to joining Nimbl, Fylypowycz served as Director, Future of Technology, at Capgemini Invent, where he led technology strategy engagements across financial services, retail, hospitality, and automotive sectors. Previously, he spent a decade at LiquidHub as Managing Director of the Strategy Studio, advising clients across industries on enterprise architecture, application portfolio strategy, and operating model transformation.

He began his consulting career at IBM Global Business Services and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he led enterprise value diagnostics and large-scale reengineering programs for Fortune 500 clients. Fylypowycz holds an MBA in Finance from Saint Joseph's University and a BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

"I'm proud of what we've built together and the impact we've made for our clients," said Fylypowycz. "As AI reshapes how organizations operate and compete, there is tremendous opportunity to help our clients move from strategy to practical implementation. I'm excited to take on this broader role and help shape Nimbl's next chapter."

About Nimbl

Nimbl Consulting is a people-first technology and management consulting firm dedicated to solving complex business challenges. Founded in 2021, Nimbl combines human-centered design, technology, and deep industry expertise to help clients align technology with business goals, optimize processes, and accelerate growth. With a team of seasoned professionals and a steadfast commitment to client success, Nimbl has become a trusted partner for organizations navigating digital transformation.

To learn more, visit www.nimbldigital.com and follow Nimbl on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Nimbl Consulting LLC