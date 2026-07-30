Ninth Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Putative Class Action Alleging Front Brake Master Cylinder Defect

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed the district court's dismissal of the action, Jackson, et al. v. Suzuki Motor of America, Inc., et al., D.C. No. 8:23-cv-02189-FWS-JDE, No. 25-723 (9th Cir. 2026), by granting Suzuki's Motion to Dismiss before certification of the class. The plaintiffs alleged that certain Suzuki motorcycles contained a defect in the front brake master cylinder that made the component prone to corrosion and caused braking issues.

The district court found that the plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege a defect or causation, concluding that the complaint did not identify a specific design defect or adequately connect the alleged corrosion theory to the brake issues the plaintiffs experienced. The Ninth Circuit affirmed the dismissal. The court also upheld denial of reconsideration and further leave to amend.

Suzuki is pleased with the Ninth Circuit's careful review and its conclusion that plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege a viable theory of defect or causation.

Suzuki believes in and stands by all of its products.

SOURCE Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.