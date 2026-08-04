NIPRO Launches Expanded Hemodialysis with ELISIO™-HX to U.S. Providers Following FDA Clearance

Now commercially available, the medium cut-off dialyzer expands access to enhanced middle molecule removal through existing dialysis infrastructure

OSAKA, Japan and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPRO CORPORATION, through its U.S.-based subsidiary Nipro Medical Corporation, today announced the U.S. commercial launch of ELISIO-HX, a medium-cutoff dialyzer featuring super high-flux membrane technology.

Enabled by the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of ELISIO-HX, NIPRO is introducing its expanded hemodialysis approach with a super high-flux membrane, or HDs in short, to dialysis providers nationwide which represents an important milestone in kidney care.

A Scalable Path to Enhanced Middle Molecule Removal

For years, dialysis providers have sought ways to expand the removal of larger middle molecules, substances associated with inflammation, and other complications that are not effectively cleared by conventional high-flux dialysis. Until now, broader adoption of therapies designed to address this challenge has been limited by supply constraints, high costs, operational complexity, and infrastructure requirements.

With the introduction of ELISIO-HX, U.S. providers now have greater access to an expanded hemodialysis therapy with a strong global track record and robust supply capabilities. The membrane incorporates a highly controlled and precisely engineered pore structure designed to extend the removal profile of larger middle molecules while maintaining albumin retention, an important consideration in preserving patients' nutritional status.

Since the ELISIO-HX is compatible with existing hemodialysis infrastructure, physicians and providers can incorporate expanded hemodialysis into routine clinical practice without purchasing new machines, fundamentally changing treatment workflows or retraining staff.

"Providers have sought a scalable way to improve middle-molecule clearance, but supply constraints, operational complexity and infrastructure requirements have impacted adoption rates in the U.S.," said James McGetrick, President of North America for Nipro Medical Corporation. "The ELISIO-HX is designed to help overcome those barriers, making this approach accessible through existing dialysis delivery models and at a scale that has not previously been possible."

More Patients Without More Exclusions

Unlike some therapies that may require higher blood flow rates or more complex treatment conditions, expanded hemodialysis with ELISIO-HX may be suitable for a broader range of patients, including those with vascular access limitations or other considerations that can make high-volume therapies more challenging to deliver. This practical implementation profile supports broader adoption across diverse dialysis populations and care settings.

Designed for Clinical Practice

As dialysis providers continue to seek innovations that improve care while maintaining operational efficiency, implementation remains a key consideration. Providers can evaluate and implement expanded hemodialysis within existing treatment schedules, staffing models, and equipment environments.

"Every advancement in dialysis should be measured by its potential to improve the patient experience," said Dr. Jeff Giullian, Chief Medical Officer for DaVita. "The availability of ELISIO-HX expands the range of treatment options available to nephrologists and the patients they care for, bringing an important innovation into routine practice. More choice enables more individualized care, and that's ultimately what patients deserve."

Global Experience, U.S. Availability

The U.S. introduction builds on NIPRO's global experience across Asia, Europe, and Latin America, where the technology has been used in a variety of healthcare settings. This international experience, combined with a robust global supply chain, enables NIPRO to bring ELISIO-HX to market in a scalable, value-oriented, and timely manner.

SOURCE Nipro Medical Corporation