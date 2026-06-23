Niural Launches Niural AI Labs and grows its Series A to $52 million

AI-native payroll and benefits platform launches its neolab to advance the building of AI agents in the world's least forgiving domains.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niural, the AI-native platform for global payroll and benefits, today announced the launch of Niural AI Labs, a dedicated research lab focused on building long-horizon agents for high-stakes domains.

"Niural AI Labs is our bet on the hardest problem in AI: agents you can trust with work where the margin for error is zero," said Nami Baral, co-founder and CEO of Niural. "Most AI is built for tasks where being wrong is cheap. We built the opposite. Payroll and benefits gave us a production environment where every decision has a right answer, a deadline, and consequences. The Lab exists to take what we have proven there and extend it into other domains companies cannot afford to get wrong."

Niural AI Labs is a natural expansion of Niural's core advantage. Payroll and benefits were the proving ground, but the capability Niural built is broader: agents that can execute complex, regulated work with reliability, auditability, and accountability. That gave Niural the foundation for production-grade agent development: workflow orchestration, agent decomposition, verifiable data infrastructure, evaluation systems, and post-training loops built around correctness rather than plausibility.

The Lab turns that capability into a platform. It gives Niural a way to move beyond payroll, benefits, and payments into other high-stakes domains where work is rule-heavy, deadline-driven, fragmented across systems, and costly to get wrong.

AI-native with institutional credibility

Niural's position is unusual in the AI market. It is both an AI-native company and an operator of regulated financial, benefits, and compliance infrastructure. The company supports businesses in more than 150 countries, runs payroll and payments globally, and has built proprietary tax engines and regulated money movement capabilities. In April 2026, Niural launched a master medical partnership with Aetna, adding to institutional partnerships that include Guardian, Kaiser and more.

Since the Aetna partnership went live in April 2026, Niural has crossed $200 million in annualized gross revenue on its PEO product alone, while moving billions of dollars in global transaction volume annually for fast-growing companies including Rillet, Sevaro, ConductorOne and Polygon.

"The companies that endure earn trust in the hardest places first," said Gokul Rajaram of Marathon Management Partners, who serves on Niural's board. "Niural did that in payroll and benefits, AI-native from day one. Niural AI Labs is the natural next step: extending agents proven in one of the highest-stakes business domains into everything a global company cannot afford to get wrong."

For Niural customers, Niural AI Labs is the engine behind the product roadmap. Every breakthrough developed inside the Lab is designed to flow back into the Niural platform: more autonomous workflows, faster payroll and benefits operations, fewer manual handoffs, stronger compliance, and broader agent coverage across operational work.

"Every breakthrough in the Lab becomes a better product in our customers' hands," said Nabin Banskota, Co-founder and President of Niural. "The goal is not just to save time. It is to return attention. The work that used to consume the back office should increasingly run itself, so founders and operators can focus on building the company."

The launch comes alongside $21 million in new strategic capital from Niural customers and partners, including FOG Ventures, NewView Capital, and continued participation from existing investors. This brings the company's Series A to $52 million.

The round was driven by inbound demand from customers, operators, and partners already using Niural in production. For Niural, the source of the capital is the signal: the people closest to the product are now backing its expansion into the next generation of agentic work.

About Niural: Niural is the AI-native platform for global payroll, benefits, payments, and compliance. Serving businesses in more than 150 countries, Niural combines regulated infrastructure, proprietary tax and compliance systems, global money movement, and EMMA, its executional AI coworker, to automate high-stakes business operations from Day Zero to IPO and beyond.

Niural AI Labs is the company's dedicated research arm, focused on building long-horizon agents for the world's highest-stakes work.

Learn more at niural.com.

SOURCE Niural