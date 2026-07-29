NNOX Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 11, 2026

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA in the Nano-X Imaging Securities Class Action Where Shares Lost 24.39% Following Disclosure of $17.5 Million Impairment and Manufacturing Restructuring

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 11, 2026. Investors who purchased Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

NNOX shares fell $0.695 per share, a 24.39% single-day decline, to close at $2.155 on April 20, 2026, after the Company disclosed a $17.5 million long-lived asset impairment charge and announced the closure of its South Korean facility's chip manufacturing line.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), the court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. In the NNOX action, the lead plaintiff will oversee counsel's prosecution of claims arising from alleged misrepresentations about manufacturing efficiency and product demand during the March 31, 2025 through April 17, 2026 Class Period. The court typically selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise adequate.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

Any investor who purchased NNOX securities during the Class Period and suffered losses may apply to serve as lead plaintiff

Applicants are not required to fund the litigation or pay attorneys' fees upfront; counsel is compensated only from any recovery obtained for the class

Lead plaintiffs direct the litigation strategy and approve major case decisions, including any proposed settlement

The PSLRA requires that a lead plaintiff motion be filed within 60 days of the first public notice of the pending action

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment remain class members and retain all rights to participate in any recovery

Post-Deadline Procedures

After August 11, 2026, the court will review competing motions and appoint the lead plaintiff it determines best serves the class. This process typically takes several weeks. Once appointed, the lead plaintiff selects lead counsel, and the case proceeds through discovery and dispositive motions.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not file a lead plaintiff motion by the deadline are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to share in any settlement or judgment without taking any action before August 11, 2026. No court appearance or testimony is required of absent class members.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Nano-X action, where a single corrective disclosure erased nearly a quarter of the stock's value, identifying the right lead plaintiff is a critical first step toward accountability." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the NNOX Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 11, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What do NNOX investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP