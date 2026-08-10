NNOX EQUITY ACTION NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on August 11, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants overstated purported efficiency gains achieved in Nano-X's operations, as well as the purported increased demand for its products; (2) in reality, Nano-X's production and manufacturing operations were poorly aligned with demand for the Company's products; (3) as a result, Nano-X was experiencing significantly increased operating expenses and cash burn; (4) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood that Nano-X would be forced to take disruptive remedial measures with respect to its manufacturing operations, entailing significant restructuring and impairment charges; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 20, 2026, Nano-X issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and providing a business update. Among other items, Nano-X reported a net loss of $33.4 million for the quarter, mainly due to a $17.5M charge attributed to impairment of long-lived assets following a restructuring initiative at its Korean chip manufacturing facility. Nano-X also announced that CFO Ran Daniel would step down from that role on July 31, 2026.

On this news, Nano-X's stock price fell $0.6950 per share, or 24.39%, to close at $2.1550 per share on April 20, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Nano-X's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Nano-X Imaging class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/NNOX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Nano-X Imaging Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Nano-X Imaging securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges Nano-X Imaging misled investors about operational efficiency, product demand, manufacturing performance, and costs. Plaintiffs claim the company understated cash burn, rising expenses, and risks of restructuring and impairment charges.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities between March 31, 2025 and April 17, 2026 may be eligible to participate if they suffered losses related to the alleged misconduct.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff represents the interests of the proposed class and helps oversee the litigation. Investors seeking appointment must file a motion with the court by August 11, 2026. Investors can share in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff.

What should investors do if they purchased Nano-X Imaging stock during the Class Period?

Investors should review their transaction records, preserve relevant documents, and evaluate their legal rights. Those who suffered losses may wish to consult counsel regarding participation in the lawsuit or seeking lead plaintiff status before the deadline.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Nano-X Imaging securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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