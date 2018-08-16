No on Prop 6: NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit: "A Deadly Bridge Collapse in Italy Shines Light on California's Aging Bridges"

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit released a new piece revealing the state of California's aging bridges, in the aftermath of a deadly bridge collapse in Italy. The piece also mentions crucial transportation safety infrastructure funding currently threatened by Proposition 6, the attack on bridge and road safety.

Below are excerpts from the piece:

"A deadly bridge collapse in Italy is raising new concerns about the safety of bridges in the United States. The highway bridge located in Italy's port city of Genoa was 51-years old when it collapsed on Tuesday, killing 39 people."

"NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit reviewed the Department of Transportation's 2017 National Bridge Inventory and found there are 13,721 bridges in California 50 years old or older — 1,960 of which are located in the Bay Area."

"The Investigative Unit also found 336 bridges in the Bay Area are ranked as 'structurally deficient,' meaning essential structural elements are in need of repair."

"SB-1 is expected to generate an estimated $52.4 billion between 2017 and 2027, according to the state Senate Appropriations Committee. The revenue is aimed at repairing California's roads and bridges and other transportation projects."

"But SB-1 revenue is now at risk by Proposition 6, a California ballot initiative which would repeal taxes and fees enacted through SB-1 and require voter approval for future fuel and vehicle taxes. Voters will decide the future of SB-1 on November 06, 2018 in the General Election."

To see the full piece, click here: https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/A-Deadly-Bridge-Collapse-in-Italy-Shines-Light-on-Californias-Aging-Bridges-490980881.html

A report released yesterday by TRIP, a transportation research organization, found that throughout California, more than two-thirds of major roads are in poor or mediocre condition and that more than 1,600 locally and state-maintained bridges are structurally deficient.

The California Professional Firefighters, California Association of Highway Patrolmen, American Society of Civil Engineers, business, local government, labor, environmentalists and first responders urge NO on Prop 6 because it will stop critical transportation projects and jeopardize the safety of our bridges and roads.

Prop 6 eliminates more than $5 billion annually in existing transportation funds and stops funding for more than 6,500 bridge and road safety, transportation and public transit improvement projects currently underway throughout California.

Prop 6 is opposed by a broad coalition of more than 300 public safety organizations, engineers, local transportation agencies, cities, counties, environmental groups, business and labor organizations throughout California.

